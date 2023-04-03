Durham Smythe gets more money and Miami creates more cap space
By Matt Serniak
In news that will get everyone’s cap space brains back in gear, the Miami Dolphins extended current starting tight end, Durham Smythe, through the 2025 season.
Good for Durham Smythe. Not sure how you can’t like a guy like Durham Smythe. He comes in, does his job as well as he can, and is very consistent. If you need him to log the end he can do that. If you need a guy to be in the flat to catch a 4-yard pass while the defense is going the other way, he can do that. If you need a guy to sit in a hole in the defense, he can do that. If you need a guy to go down the seam and leap past linebackers in front of the safeties, Durham Smythe may not be able to do that.
This shows that Durham Smythe did well enough to convince Mike McDaniel that even though he didn’t draft him, he can do what is asked of him as long as you don’t ask him to do things he isn’t built to do. Every team needs guys like Durham Smythe so it’s nice to see that a 4th round pick out can make it in this league.
Will this lead to a cascade of more extensions for players such as Zach Sieler and Connor Williams? Perhaps. Does the extension of Durham Smythe give the Miami Dolphins even more cap space? Yeah, it gives them a little more. Will this lead to the granddaddy of all extensions the Dolphins could make in extending Christian Wilkins? I hope so.
I also think McDaniel and Chris Grier are not done adding to the tight end room because I really don’t think they’re just going to go with Smythe, Eric Saubert, and Tanner Conner as the only tight ends in camp. Naturally, the NFL draft in a few weeks is the time when I think they will add a dynamic player at that position. A dynamic player that I think will be a day 2 pick. No idea who it will be. More on that in the coming days.
The important thing is Durham Smythe is going to have a great day wherever he is and that the Miami Dolphins are far from asleep as to ways to improve an already very good team.
