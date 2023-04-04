Miami Dolphins defensive free agent upgrades and downgrades
By Brian Miller
While the Miami Dolphins may not have made the offensive splash that they made the year before with the signing of Tyreek Hill, they made it this year on defense.
The biggest free agent signing of the entire off-season thus far is a huge upgrade. Vic Fangio replacing Josh Boyer could very well make the Dolphins’ defense a top-five unit and if he can pull that off, the Dolphins should be in great shape for a playoff run.
It will be interesting to see how quickly the defensive players pick up the new defensive scheme. Safety and linebacker have huge roles in making it work but did the Dolphins do enough to improve the roster to make it happen?
Defensive line
Miami entered the free agency period with Zach Sieler, Christian Wilkins, and Raekwon Davis returning but flex man John Jenkins was an impending free agent and he signed elsewhere. Miami will rely on the Dolphins’ top three as well as Josiah Bronson and Jaylen Twymen to compete for the fourth spot.
The loss of Jenkins doesn’t necessarily hurt the defense but the other two sets to replace him does not make them better. Still, the fact that Miami will enter the season with their top three in that rotation keeps everything the way it should be.
Overall – Even