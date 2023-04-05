3 tight ends I’d love to see the Miami Dolphins end up drafting
By Matt Serniak
The tight end position is a position I don’t think we can really, at this point anyway, deem an important one for the Miami Dolphins compared to other positions. We saw last year how Mike McDaniel basically treated the tight-end position like a term paper and just kept putting it off while he kept telling himself he’d get around to using the position eventually.
Yes, Mike Gesicki was the starting tight end(I put air quotes up in the air in a room where I’m by myself while I said that) but that didn’t mean anything. It became clear real quick that even though the Miami Dolphins franchised tagged Gesicki they never eventually believed he could do what they want a tight end in this system with these types of receivers to do. It’s because of this that I can’t fully say what Mike McDaniel truly envisions the tight end position being on a team that has Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle.
Does McDaniel want a George Kittle type guy(yes I know there aren’t many Kittles out there) as he had in San Francisco or does he want a guy who is serviceable enough to go out there and be more of a blocking tight end who can catch the occasional pass? I suppose it matters what tight ends he brings in.
Gesicki is up in New England now. The Miami Dolphins signed the Broncos 3rd string tight end, Eric Saubert, which is really convenient because Grier traded Hunter Long and a 3rd rounder for Jalen Ramsey which still is funny to see and even funnier to write. The team also gave Durham Smythe a raise earlier this week. There’s also Tanner Conner who was a guy who, to me, strangely made the team and then got hurt.
I’ve said it before but I think McDaniel has a thing for Tanner Conner. I guess we’ll see how much he does in the coming months.
Or, maybe we’ll know our answer in a few weeks when the NFL draft happens. Miami has the 51st and 84th picks in the draft. That’s a 2nd a 3rd that the Dolphins could decide to turn into a new tight end.
I have a hard time believing that McDaniel, who is looking to advance the offense, will go with Durham Smythe as his bonafide #1 starter this coming season. I like Smythe but he had 129 yards last year. Saubert and Conner are alightish backups. This is telling me that the NFL draft is where McDaniel will look to find his do it all tight end. The kind of dynamic playmaker who can make plays with the ball in his hands and who can also come downhill and seal the edge type of tight end.
The draft is deep at tight end and you can get a very good player on day 2. Scouting and fit come into play so all the scouts who create those conversations need to be sharp on what players fit in with what the Dolphins are doing on offense. These are the tight ends that I think will be available for the Miami Dolphins on day 2 that I would love to see in Miami.