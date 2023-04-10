Miami Dolphins mock draft: Added picks after early trades
The Miami Dolphins need to think ahead to their future and safety is going to be a need, why not grab one now?
Drafting Oklahoma State’s Jason Taylor,II would be a good late round find for the Dolphins. Taylor has quality speed and movement and good ball skills. His vision of the field is also good and he would benefit from being coached by Vic Fangio.
Taylor is still a little raw and will need to develop. He is primarily going to see playing time on special teams but adds decent depth to a safety unit that is set well on the front end but needs competition for the fourth spot which is where Taylor would project.
Taylor, despite the name is no relation to Jason Taylor, Miami’s Hall of Fame defensive end. That is a good thing for Taylor, II who doesn’t need that kind of pressure, but carrying the name in Miami would be interesting regardless.
The Miami Dolphins added Eric Saubert in free agency, extended Durham Smythe, and have Tanner Conner on the roster. We drafted Sam LaPorta earlier but if Brenton Strange is still around in round seven as many believe, he might be worth that extra flyer.
Strange drew Miami’s interest at his Penn State Pro Day and is a quality blocker which fits in with what Mike McDaniel wants to do offensively. He is a depth player that could develop and provides insurance.
Miami won’t keep five tight ends on the roster so if this draft falls this way, Strange and Conner will compete for the final TE spot with the loser heading to the practice squad.
Doubling up on TEs is not new to the Dolphins and Chris Grier who drafted both Mike Gesicki and Durham Smythe only a couple of rounds apart.