Miami Dolphins Chris Grier has a chance to go from a good to great GM
Miami Dolphins Chris Grier has done a good job these past few years, and he has a chance to separate himself from good general managers.
Grier has added a lot of talent to this roster since he became the general manager in 2016. He has drafted Xavien Howard, Christian Wilkins, Tua Tagovailoa, Jaylen Waddle, and Jevon Holland. In six drafts he has drafted five players who impact every game.
In free agency, he has traded for Tyreek Hill and Jalen Ramsey these last two years, and he traded for Bradley Chubb before the trade deadline last year.
He has signed Byron Jones, Will Fuller V, I know that did not exactly work out but he was talented, and Terron Armstead in free agency.
Grier has done an excellent job of adding talent to this Miami Dolphins roster. Now, he has a whole new challenge. He has to add depth with a lack of picks in the 2023 NFL Draft.
It is no secret that there is a lack of depth on defense and on the offensive line.
This draft should have a heavy focus on adding depth to the secondary, linebacking unit, and offensive line. Not drafting unneeded positions like running back.
Football is a physical game. There will be injuries to this Dolphins’ starting unit, which is amongst the best in the league.
Last year the lack of depth in the secondary was obvious. The lack of talent at linebacker is obvious. Outside of Terron Armstead, I do not think I like any of the other offensive linemen.
The Dolphins’ second-round pick has to be a player who can contribute immediately at one of the three positions listed above. It would be a plus if they could play multiple positions. An offensive lineman who can play guard and tackle, or a safety who could also play cornerback.
They will also need to land players in the later rounds who can contribute. They will need to sign undrafted rookies who can add depth.
It is a lot to ask. Players go undrafted for a reason. Players get drafted in the sixth and seventh rounds for a reason. Sometimes players slip through the cracks, but it is not often.
This is why Grier gets paid a lot of money though. He should be able to identify late-round players who can contribute. He should be able to know players who are going to be drafted late that can be solid NFL players.
Once again, Grier has done a fantastic job of adding talent to this Dolphins roster. Now, he has a new challenge of adding depth in the later rounds.
This is what separates good general managers from great ones. The Dolphins’ hopes of winning a Super Bowl in the next two years rest on this draft. After Tua Tagovailoa is off his rookie deal it is going to be a lot harder to have this much talent around him.
The Dolphins have a two-year window. Grier has to have a good draft in order for them to capitalize on this opportunity.