Bijan Robinson is the RB the Miami Dolphins need but can’t get
By Brian Miller
Bijan Robinson is a perfect running back for the Miami Dolphins but they would risk their future for the cost of trading up for him.
The Miami Dolphins have only four draft picks in this month’s NFL Draft but one player would likely gain fan support if Miami were to trade all of those picks to move up for him.
To be clear, there are no rumors and no speculation that the Dolphins are thinking about moving up in this month’s NFL Draft but if they wanted to, you could make a case for Bijan Robinson.
First, the problem.
Miami would have to move up into the middle of the first round and honestly, I’m not sure any of the teams picking in those spots would take just the four selections Miami has.
In 1999 the New Orleans Saints traded their entire draft of picks and more to move from 12th overall to 5th overall to take Texas RB Ricky Williams. This year, the Dolphins could try, and maybe should try, to do the same for another Texas runner, Bijan Robinson.
Robinson is this year’s elite running back and if we are all being honest, the next best isn’t really all that close. Robinson is a game-changer. A runner with power and speed, good vision, capable of catching the ball, and makes any offense better.
The running back isn’t a one-year wonder as he has been productive every year in high-school and college. In Miami, he would give Mike McDaniel’s offense a dimension they do not have. A running back that defenses can’t simply ignore in an effort to take away Tyreek Hill or Jaylen Waddle.
Robinson takes away coverage and he pressures the defensive fronts with his ability thus creating time for the quarterback.
Is he worth four draft picks and maybe more? What if it was draft picks, one of Miami’s running backs, and another player?
Chris Grier has done wonders with trading but if you are wondering why Miami should give up this year’s class, well, the Dolphins are far from perfect in the 2nd round and recently haven’t shown much in the 3rd round either.
Four teams have two first-round picks, the Texans, Seahawks, Lions, and Eagles. Would any of those teams be interested in moving out of the first with their second? It’s hard to think that they would. It is, honestly, hard to believe any team would be willing to drop out of the first round all the way to 51 overall when the only other return is a late 3rd round pick, a 6th and a 7th.
As I said, if any player was worth a Ricky Williams type deal, Robinson might be it but the Dolphins have neither the draft capital or the players to package to move up that far to get him, but is fun to think about the what-if’s.
Of course they could also try and make a move for Derrick Henry and take a financial hit more than a draft pick hit, although he might cost that 2nd rounder as well.