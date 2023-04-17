NEW: Miami Dolphins 2023 Mock Draft with no trades
By dwest
With the NFL Draft quickly coming into focus the Miami Dolphins are looking for the next impact maker for a roster that is primed for a deep push into the playoffs. The mock draft not only looks at BPA(best player available) but the player that the Miami Dolphins need for a roster upgrade and depth. Here is at look at the Miami Dolphins picks for the 2023 NFL draft( as of 4-11-2023).
Round 2, Pick 51
Round 3, Pick 84
Round 6, Pick 197
Round 7, Pick 238
Miami could look to trade up in the NFL Draft or look to trade back in a way that could look a roster ready now and building for the future. Now lets jump into the mock draft!
The Miami Dolphins look primed to take a TE in this draft and they have evaluated many different prospects. This Class of Tight Ends is one of the strongest classes we have seen in recent years with many different guys that can become future difference-makers. With that being said the Miami Dolphins need to take advantage of this after a glaring hole was left with Mike Gesicki joining the Patriots. With the 51st pick in the NFL Draft, the Miami Dolphins select:
SAM LAPORTA, Tight End from IOWA.
The 6’3 245 Tight End is a great fit for Mike McDaniel’s offense. Laporta has soft hands and keeps his eyes up the field. He is a threat over the vertical offense and is constantly able to move the chains for a 1st down. Laporta has the ability to make tough catches over the middle and has impressive speed for a TE. His blocking is something that is continuing to improve and was a key part of Iowa’s offense. He can be used on Screens and has great vision to see blocks open for him. He is a respected player and leader in the Iowa locker room. The Miami Dolphins offense could unlock the full upside of a player who is a great fit for our team. The team spent time with LaPorta at the NFL Combine and were impressed with his week. Iowa has been a great place for tight ends and Loporta shows a gritty tough edge on every play.
