Miami Dolphins land in the top 10 of PFF’s pre-draft power rankings
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins are getting a lot of respect these days and while their off-season may not have been filled with a bunch of Jalen Ramsey type moves, they are still turning heads.
Over on PFF, the release of the pre-NFL Draft “Power Rankings” is showing more love to the Dolphins who are ranked in the top 10…at 10.
Amelia Probst points the deals with David Long, Jr. and Ramsey as primary highlights from an off-season that only saw Mike Gesicki’s departure as the big loss of the off-season.
While Miami is where they should be it is a tad bit surprising they are not a little higher given the rest of the top-10 rankings. Probst has the Chiefs at 1, naturally, then the 49ers at number two. The 49ers were impressive last season without both of their starting quarterbacks and Brock Purdy was nearly flawless until he got injured.
It will be interesting to see if the 49ers can succeed without Garoppolo who went to the Raiders and Purdy who is still recovering. Currently, they are banking on Trey Lance and Sam Darnold.
The Eagles at 3 and the Bills at 4 both make sense unless you want to move them ahead of the 49ers and the Bengals at 5 makes sense as well. I’m not sold on the Dallas Cowboys at number 6, then again, the Cowboys always tend to rank high and then underperform when it counts.
My contention really starts to come here though. While I believe Miami should be ranked higher than the Cowboys, I can see why they are not but at 7, 8, and 9, too many questions make me wonder why Probst when the route she did.
- 7: Chargers
- 8: Vikings
- 9: Ravens
The Chargers may have beaten Miami last year but they are far from being a well-rounded team, the Vikings are a mess financially and have lost Patrick Peterson and Adam Thielen. They may lose Dalvin Cook if trade rumors are true. The Ravens, in my opinion, get too much love in power rankings and I think some of that has to do with how people view their potential. Still, at least this ranking is based somewhat more on PFF’s own analytic data.
Probst believes that the Miami Dolphins could be dangerous in the AFC East this year, we agree with that.