2025 forecast has Dolphins fans furious at how far they’ve fallen

In 2024, the Miami Dolphins performed well under expectations, leading some to set the bar quite low for 2025.



The NFL must see something in the Dolphins this year. They have them appearing in five primetime games and another early morning game from Madrid. That hasn't given some the idea that they could do well in 2025.

It's not surprising, if we are being honest. The Dolphins season last year was a mess from the start and many wonder if Tua Tagovailoa's health would have changed anything. Miami managed to claw their way back into a playoff chase, but they were never going to get in. This year, the postseason may be the requirement for job security.



Since the schedule release, Dolphins fans have taken the prediction route with many seeing a pathway to 12 wins, 10 wins, or at the very least, a Wild Card spot. That isn't the case with Bleacher Report who sees Miami finishing much lower.

Following the releas of the 2025 NFL schedule, B/R has predicted the Dolphins will win just eight games in 2025. It seems low, it sounds low, but is that Miami's likely outcome? A lot depends on personnel.

The Dolphins need cornerback help in a big way. We will know what happens with that sometime after June 1st. It is a big need, and one that will likely become a bigger eyesore when Jalen Ramsey is traded. Eight wins is a bit hard to swallow, but at the same time, it is easy to see.

Miami Dolphins 2025 season may ride on a strong start

Miami should start the season 3-1. If they beat the Bills in Buffalo, there is no reason they shouldn't beat the Carolina Panthers, New England Patriots, and New York Jets as well. That gives them four wins in four weeks with the Los Angeles Chargers crossing the country.

The next two games are against the Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons, two winnable games. Even if the Dolphins lose to the Chargers and Bills, they are staring down a 6-2 start to their season.

Anything less than six wins at this point in the season is a big red flag. Of their final remaining games, they face the Jets, Patriots, and New Orleans Saints, but also face the Bills, Baltimore Ravens, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and Pittsburgh Steelers. Needless to say, eight wins would be a massive underachievment for this roster.

B/R might see eight games and it is clear that is a possibility, but if we are being honest, there are nine games they should win, and they will need to steal two more from the tougher part of their schedule. Eight wins may sound low, but given the recent history of this team against good teams, it very well may be the ceiling.

