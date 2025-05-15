These 7 games could ruin the Dolphins’ playoff dreams in 2025

The Miami Dolphins have a few games that should be easier than others, but several games stand out as either must wins, or just plain tough.

With the schedule now released, it's easier to look at where Miami will play and identify some of the harder games on the schedule, as well as what happens before those teams meet. In some cases, the Dolphins will come off road games or tough opponents, only to face another one.

If the Dolphins want to be the best, they need to beat the best, and they have not been able to do that at all since Mike McDaniel became head coach. If that is going to change this year, these games need to be earmarked as the ones that will change it.

7 toughest games on the 2025 Miami Dolphins schedule

Buffalo Bills - Week 3 (Away) and 10 (Home)

The NFL schedule gets tough early for the Dolphins as they will travel to Buffalo to play on Thursday night. Miami gets a double-whammy with this one. The Dolphins don't play well in Buffalo, and under Mike McDaniels, they don't play well on primetime.

Remember all that "flip the narrative" Dolphins fans have endured the last several years, yeah, you will hear it again with this game.

at Pittsburgh Steelers - Week 15

The Steelers may not be as good as they have been in the last decade, but they are still a well-coached team. Pittsburgh looks to be the third-best team in the AFC North this year, and even if Aaron Rodgers is signed, that may not change.

Still, facing them in Pittsburgh won't be easy, and doing so on "Monday Night Football" makes it tougher. The Dolphins will face Pittsburgh a week after playing the Jets on the road. They return home to face the Bengals in another tough game.

vs. Cincinnati Bengals - Week 16

Week 16: After two road games, one of them in primetime against the Steelers, the Dolphins get the Bengals on a short week. This is going to be a tough game with playoff implications. Miami will come out of this week needing a win to stay in the chase.

There will only be two games remaining in the season when this concludes. A loss to the Bengals may end Miami's chances, making this a critical must-win game.

vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Week 17

Week 17 is going to be critical for the Dolphins. In fact, the last month will be. As we have shown above, the Dolphins' final four games will not be easy. The Buccaneers will be Miami's final home game of the season. They will play them following the Steelers and Bengals games, and before the Dolphins' final road trip to New England.

Most out-of-conference games don't carry a lot of weight, but this one does. It will be a hard-fought contest as both teams will be hoping they can hang on to their playoff chances.

vs. Washington Commanders - Week 11 (in Madrid, Spain)

Miami has won only two games in International Series match-ups. The Commanders proved last year that they are closer to competing for a Super Bowl than Miami is.

A long trek across the pond for what will be the first regular-season game to be played in Spain is going to be tough. Miami has to overcome the jet lag and the Commanders, who will be pushing once again for the playoffs.

vs. Baltimore Ravens - Week 9

Playing the Ravens is always tough. Playing them in primetime is a lot tougher. Mike McDaniel is 3-10 in prime matchups since becoming the Dolphins' head coach. He will get five chances to improve this year, but the Ravens will be a midseason nightmare.

Baltimore will come to Miami after the Dolphins wrap a two-game road trip. It doesn't matter, the Ravens are an incredibly tough team to beat, so the Dolphins have to be playing their best football.

