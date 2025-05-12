5 games Dolphins fans should be terrified of on 2025 schedule

The Miami Dolphins have a schedule that is neither tough nor easy. They are right in the middle. There are games they should win and games they must win. But overall, this year's opponents should not prevent them from chasing a playoff birth in 2025.

Most of what will hinder the Dolphins is what they do as a team. Miami general manager Chris Grier put them behind the eight ball with the way he handled free agency, leaving the draft as his only real go-to to fill those needs.

The biggest question ahead of the schedule release is how many games Miami will play at home to start the season in the 1 p.m. EST spot. The NFL has been more cautious lately about putting teams in the early-season heat, which could create problems later in the season.



These five games could significantly impact the outcome depending on when and where they are played.

5 games on the 2025 Miami Dolphins schedule that fans should be terrified of

Miami Dolphins @ Buffalo Bills

Another long season that ends in Buffalo would be one of the worst scenarios the Dolphins could face in 2025. The NFL is not likely to give Miami an early home game against the Bills unless it is at night. They are still reeling over the incredibly hot 1 p.m. EST game from a few years ago.

Miami has struggled to beat Buffalo no matter where the game is played, but Orchard Park has been brutal since Josh Allen was drafted. If the Dolphins end the season in Buffalo with the playoffs on the line, it could be another ugly finish. Ideally, the two teams will conclude their series again mid-season.

Miami Dolphins vs. Cincinnati Bengals

This game has all the makings of being put in a primetime slot on national television, and as we have seen from the Dolphins in recent years, this is the kind of game that Miami has not been rising up to. The Bengals are an enigma.

If the Dolphins catch them early in the season, the slow-starting Bengals could be easier to beat, but if this game shows up on the schedule later in the year, they typically catch fire, and that might prove to be a lot more difficult.

Miami Dolphins vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Playing Tampa in Miami isn't a big deal, but this is one of those games that could end up being played in Spain. Miami doesn't play well overseas, or at least they haven't in recent years. Tampa isn't a great football team, but they are the best in the NFC South right now.

They can get hot quickly, and the Dolphins may not be prepared to face them with their secondary problems. The best option to beat Tampa is in Miami, but if this game ends up overseas, it will level the playing field.

Miami Dolphins vs. L.A. Chargers

The Dolphins should be able to handle the Chargers, who will have to travel all the way across the country. Justin Herbert is playing better under Jim Harbaugh because he isn't being asked to do more than he his capable of.

In a perfect world, the Dolphins will get the Chargers early in the season, but if they catch them after their bye week, the Chargers won't feel the travel problems as much. If this is mid-season or later in the year, it could be more problematic for Miami, depending on how their season progresses.

Maimi Dolphins vs. Baltimore Ravens

There is no best time to play the Ravens, but ideally, they would be better to face early in the season. Chances are, that won't happen this year as the NFL is likely going to pit the two against each other later in the year when the postseason runs are being made.

The Dolphins, facing the Ravens late in the season and chasing a Wild Card spot, could be brutal, but Miami has to start beating the good teams if they have any hopes of moving through the playoffs.

