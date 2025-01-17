Dolphins to host inaugural NFL game in new international city

The Miami Dolphins 2025 season won't be an easy one and the schedule is far from being known but we know where they will be playing in their International Series game.

This year, games will be played in Germany, the U.K., and Spain. Three games will be played in London with the New York Jets, Cleveland Browns, and Jacksonville Jaguars hosting those games. The Indianapolis Colts will host the game in Munich, Germany, and now the Dolphins will host in Spain.

Opponents for those games have not yet been revealed, nor have the actual dates. The Dolphins do know their opponents for the 2025 season, however, NFL.com posted that fans hoping to attend those games should check back often for ticket announcements.

It was announced on Friday that the Dolphins will host a game in Madrid, Spain. It will be the first time an NFL game has been played in Madrid. The NFL continues to expand its international reach.

Miami Dolphins need to improve their international record during trip to Spain

The Dolphins and New York Giants played in the NFL's first-ever international series game in 2007 and Miami lost 13-10. The Dolphins would return seven years later, in 2014, to beat the Las Vegas Raiders and then, in 2015, lose to the Jets. Overall, Miami is currently 1-5 on international soil.

Surprisingly, the NFL has not increased their overseas games this year. In 2023 and 2024, the NFL hosted five games in other countries. This year, we will see the same amount played. Last season, the NFL went to Brazil for the first time, but they are not returning next season. In 2022, they played in Mexico but have not returned since.

After the 2025 season, six games will have been played in Germany, one in Brazil, one in Madrid, and four in Mexico, with the rest having been played in London. There has been speculation that the NFL could also schedule games in Ireland, Australia, and Japan in the coming years.

More Dolphins News and Analysis