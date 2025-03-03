2025 NFL Mock Draft: How Dolphins can address offensive line in every round

The Miami Dolphins need to fix their offensive line. That's the offseason priority.

They have options. If the Dolphins pass on a lineman in the opening two rounds, who might be available for them on Day 3? This mock draft has a twist: Every pick is on an offensive lineman.

The idea is to highlight the variety of directions the Dolphins could take to fix their biggest need.

It's hard to imagine the Dolphins waiting until Day 3 to address their number one concern. That said, Chris Grier is calling the shots, and he may look to free agency to fill his two vacant guard spots.

If Grier turns to the draft, he could double down throughout the event. Let's break down his options in each round.

How the Dolphins can address their offensive line in each round of the 2025 NFL Draft

Round 1: Kelvin Banks Jr., T, Texas

Banks could be a top-15 pick. While the Dolphins don't urgently need a tackle, he can start his career in the NFL at guard and eventually move outside to take over for Austin Jackson. The Dolphins drafting a guard at 13 overall would be surprising.

"He needs to improve his anchor and hand placement but he should become a long-time NFL starter at either tackle or guard," writes Lance Zierlein of NFL.com.

Round 2: Donovan Jackson, T, Ohio State

This is where the draft takes a turn against skipping a lineman early. The Dolphins' needs at several other positions are still deep in Round 2, but there could be far fewer guard options available. If they opt to select another tackle who can shift inside, Jackson would make the most sense.

According to Pro Football Focus, Jackson allowed only three sacks in his final two seasons at Ohio State. He also has extensive guard experience.

Round 3: Tate Ratledge, G, Georgia

Ratledge could make sense as a late-Day 2 target for the Dolphins. He played almost every snap at right guard for Georgia and could start early in his NFL career.

This is the latest Miami could conceivably land a lineman who could challenge for a starting role as a rookie. The Dolphins need to use at least one of their top three picks on the offensive line, and Ratledge would make a ton of sense.

Round 4: Willie Lampkin, G, North Carolina

Lampkin is a good prospect, but he will need to develop more before he can challenge for a starting job. He offers long-term potential, but again, the Dolphins likely won't land an immediate starter on the offensive line on Day 3. From this point, the focus should be on adding depth with prospects who could eventually start.

Round 5: Connor Colby, G, Iowa

Colby is an intriguing prospect. There is a lot to like about him, but there needs to be growth and more coaching before he hits his potential at the next level. Per PFF, Colby only allowed two sacks in his final season at Iowa. Over the past three seasons, he spent time at left guard, right guard, and right tackle.

Round 7: Xavier Truss, T/G, Georgia

This late in the draft, the Dolphins will need to look to improve their depth with developmental prospects. Truss would be a candidate for the practice squad, where he could develop and compete for a 53-man roster spot.

