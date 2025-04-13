Why Miami's offseason should have Dolphins fans worried about the future

Chris Grier is having himself quite the 2025 offseason as the Miami Dolphins general manager and it should worry fans who want him gone.

There hasn't been much to get excited about since the new league year began back in March. The Dolphins have done enough to get by, and that is about it. This, however, was supposed to be a make-or-break season for Miami. Jobs were supposed to be on the line. This was Grier's official hot seat season.

If you were hoping the Dolphins would make a change at the end of the 2025 season, should Miami not make the playoffs, you may want to start changing those wishes. Grier is operating like there are no concerns about his future.

Miami Dolphins fans should be cocerned about the team's future with Chris Grier as the GM

Grier is made of teflon. He can't be touched. Dolphins owner Stephen Ross trusts his general manager more than anyone else in the organization, and Grier knows it. In a year that is supposed to be a "win or get out" season, Grier is creating bigger holes than he is filling.

Offensive Line

Yes, Grier said it was time to fix the line. Thus far, his idea of fixing it has been Larry Borom, James Daniels coming off a season-ending injury, and a return of Liam Eichenberg.

Cornerback

Releasing Kendall Fuller made sense, but replacing him with the oft-injured Artie Burns does not. Now, there are rampant rumors that Jalen Ramsey could be traded. Unfounded at this point, but if Grier moves Ramsey, it will create another meteor-sized hole in the secondary.

Safety

Remember when the talk was about whether or not Jevon Holland should be re-signed? There was never a question of him leaving, but Ashtyn Davis and Ifeatu Melofonwu are hardly quality replacements.

Defensive Tackle

Zach Sieler, anyone? He is the only defensive tackle on the roster with an above-average skill set. What was considered an absolute at pick No. 13 in this year's NFL Draft, many now see the Dolphins not drafting a defensive tackle in round one.

Miami is not making moves to close the gap in the AFC East; in fact, they are not making moves to close any gaps in the AFC at all. The Dolphins are banking on their returning core, who spent most of the last two years banged up. Bradley Chubb and Jaelan Phillips specifically.

Nothing Grier has done this offseason says his job is in jeopardy. In fact, it's quite the opposite. It's more like his job is secure, and this is yet a quiet rebuilding and retooling of the roster. Miami will undergo a lot of changes after the season, whether they win or not, but clearly, Grier isn't worried about his job at all.