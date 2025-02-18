3 Dolphins free agents who can be re-signed without much competition

The best chance for the Miami Dolphins to win in 2025 is to retain as many players from the 2024 roster they can. More importantly, the players that contributed.

Miami will have 24 players potentially hitting free agency, and some of them will get looks from other teams, but not all of them. Miami is void of talents like Andrew Van Ginkel, Jerome Baker, Christian Wilkins, and Robert Hunt. Those four were off the FA boards before the tampering window was over. This year, there is only Jevon Holland who will see his stock climb when the negotiating window opens.

Despite the sheer number of impending FAs, the Dolphins need to key in on several players that are not likely to draw much attention when the market opens. These are players that should return on low-end one-year deals.

Emmanuel Ogbah's Dolphins career should continue

Ogbah was released last offseason for salary cap reasons. He generated little attention on the open market and returned to the Dolphins after Shaquille Barrett quit and then retired before training camp. This year would be a similar situation. Ogbah is coming off a solid year, but he is long past his prime, and while other teams may take a look, it shouldn't be a long one. The Dolphins can fill the depth by re-signing the defensive end.

Benito Jones left Detroit without being chased by other teams

We can include Da'Shawn Hand in this mix as well. Jones was a rotational contributor last year and after leaving Detroit, he didn't garner much attention on the open market. Miami signed him to a small contract, and he played well when asked. Hand had a better season, but neither is expected to gain much attention on the market, and that should bode well for the Dolphins should they want them to return.

Jeff Wilson Jr. won't see much action on the open market

Wilsons should want to play somewhere else. He has been forgotten by McDaniel the last two seasons, but the Dolphins still need running back depth, and Wilson could be had for a league minimum salary. The free agent market won't be strong for Wilson until after the immediate dust settles and teams explore their final pre-draft roster checks. It is likely that Wilson won't see much attention until after the draft.

