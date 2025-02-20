3 impending NFL free agents with ties to Dolphins DC Anthony Weaver

When free agency arrives, there may not be many players left on the Ravens that would entice the Miami Dolphins' current defensive coordinator to make a move. Only one full season removed from being with the Ravens, the roster has changed.

The Dolphins are going to need players to fill out their roster and for those holes on defense, Weaver could take a look at his former team to see if anyone sparks his interest. There are not many defensive players hitting the market in Baltimore.

If Weaver does try to tap into the Ravens roster, he needs to find players that were either buried on the depth chart and then convince Chris Grier they are worth a deal, or he needs to focus on proven players that can hit. The Ravens are a physical football team and play in a tough division. It would make sense for the Dolphins to dip into the pool.

Marcus Williams makes a lot of sense for the Dolphins.

Williams would fill an immediate hole for the Dolphins. The safety has played three seasons with the Ravens and started 30 of 32 games. He has 5 interceptions and 149 combined tackles. Williams has been in the league since 2017 so he is reaching the apex of his career. That being said, he won't be too expensive and can contribute right away. He knows Weaver's system as it is similar to the Ravens'.

Brandon Stephens could be the cornerback answer the Dolphins need now that Kendall Fuller is gone.

The speculation about Kendall Fuller's future in Miami proved to be accurate as the Dolphins released the veteran cornerback this week. He wasn't as good as the Dolphins had hoped last year, and his health is a bit of a concern

Stephens would be a cost-effective option compared to some of the other free agent corners. A third-round pick in 2021, Stephens started 17 games last season and 16 the year before that. Weaver knows him well and this could be an attractive landing spot for the corner if he hits the open market, and the Miami needs to address the starting position opposite Jalen Ramsey.

Malik Harrison could provide depth to the linebacker unit.

Over his five-year career, Harrison has spent most of his time on the sidelines watching. He has started only 34 games of a possible 76. With 174 tackles and two sacks, he isn't a statistical marvel, but he knows how the Ravens do things, and he knows Weaver. If Weaver needs depth, Harrison might be a guy the Dolphins take a look at. If Miami passes on him and doesn't show interest, it's a good sign that Weaver wasn't overly impressed with what he saw while with the Ravens.

More Dolphins news and analysis