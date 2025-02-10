Eagles Super Bowl victory seals Anthony Weaver's fate with Miami Dolphins

For weeks, there have been questions about the future of Miami Dolphins defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver. Super Bowl LIX answered them.

The lone NFL team without a head coach is the New Orleans Saints. Ironically, the Super Bowl was played in New Orleans, giving ownership a first-hand look at their next head coach, and Kellen Moore did not disappoint.

Heading into the game, Moore was the odds-on favorite to land the opening in New Orleans, but there were still questions. Those questions were put to rest after the Eagles played a nearly perfect game against a good Chiefs defense.

Led by Moore, the Eagles put up more than 30 points offensively. They were methodical and consumed the clock, even with their top running back, Saquon Barkley, kept in check all night. For all intents and purposes, Moore won his matchup with legendary Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo.

That should have been enough to convince the Saints to hire Moore, and it's good news for the Dolphins, who could need Weaver more than they think heading into 2025.

Kellen Moore's Super Bowl success leaves little doubt Anthony Weaver will remain with the Dolphins

Weaver remained one of three candidates for the Saints job but it is now almost a guarantee the job is Moore's. That's good news for the Dolphins, who, for the first time in four seasons, will have the same defensive coordinator in back-to-back years.

Under Weaver in 2024, the Dolphins defense made great strides despite the season's outcome. Miami finished in the top 10 statistically and did so without top linebackers Bradley Chubb and Jaelan Phillips.

The Dolphins defense will take a hit this offseason with several potential free agent losses including Jevon Holland and Calais Campbell but Weaver should be able to continue building a unit that is more physical, something the Dolphins need to improve upon.

Miami will have as many as 24 impending free agents and could lose both of their starting safeties and two of their linebackers, Anthony Walker and Tyrel Dodson. Several defensive linemen are also impending free agents. It will be interesting to see where the Dolphins allocate their spending this offseason and their draft could provide options as well.

For now, the Dolphins at least know Weaver is going to be around to help make those decisions.

