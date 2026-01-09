Four years were enough for Miami Dolphins fans as it pertained to Mike McDaniel. Now it seems that was enough time for Stephen Ross. McDaniel was fired on Friday.

Reports began to circulate early on Friday, but the writing had been on the wall for a week since the season had ended. The fact that Ross had not sent out a team message that he was being retained, many saw this as a wait-and-see approach.

After meeting with McDaniel on Thursday, the owner decided to listen to those around him and made the move. Now the question is, where does McDaniel land after the dust settles?

Mike McDaniel will land on his feet quickly after being fired by the Miami Dolphins

Every team looking for a new head coach may perk their ears up a bit; they may even reach out to the "boy-genius," but McDaniel will need a few more cycles before he gets serious consideration for another HC job. Now, as an OC, that's a different story.

The Miami Dolphins have relieved Head Coach Mike McDaniel of his duties. pic.twitter.com/5APbwENBU1 — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) January 8, 2026

Every team currently looking for an OC may turn to McDaniel. He is the hot name. His problem is running a football team. There is also irony as Anthony Weaver will likely now be gone. Weaver is an HC candidate who will be interviewing for several HC vacancies this offseason. Could he hire McDaniel to run his offense? That would be ironically insane.

Regardless, McDaniel will find a home quickly, whether it is on a team that has yet to hire a head coach or one that simply needs an OC.

Dan Campbell and the Lions

The Lions were a big disappointment this year after losing Ben Johnson to the Bears. The offense sputtered despite an enormous amount of talent. If we are all being honest, McDaniel's perfect fit is in Detroit. They have even reached out to him already. All the tools are in place. A good offensive line, a quality QB, a fantastic running game, and great WRs and tight ends. All they need is a vision, and McDaniel can bring that.

Kansas City Chiefs

Matt Nagy is drawing serious HC looks this offseason already. The Chiefs' offense wasn't very good last year, and while they need some new offensive weapons, they have core pieces in place. McDaniel would get a winning QB in Patrick Mahomes, a top TE if Travis Kelce returns, and we can't rule out a return of Tyreek Hill, who will likely get cut by the Dolphins. Kansas City makes a lot of sense here, but Nagy has to get a new job first.

Seattle Seahawks

Klint Kubiak, like Nagy, is the hot name for HC jobs this year. If he gets a job, his becomes available. McDaniel could take that offense to another level. Yes, he is that good when he only has to concentrate on calling one side of the ball. Seattle has the tools to be great, and already is in many ways. Adding McDaniel could make them better, but certainly not worse.

Washington Commanders

Is there any team that aligns with McDaniel more than the Commanders? Probably not. His longtime friend and mentor, Dan Quinn, fired OC Kliff Kingsbury, leaving a gaping hole in an offense that desperately needs a kick. McDaniel would have Jayden Daniels and a solid offensive line to build an offense around. The Quinn connection is important as Quinn and McDaniel have a relationship that transcends the game.