3 Dolphins players most likely to blow away expectations in 2026

The Miami Dolphins are going to have very low expectations heading into 2026, regardless of how they handle the upcoming offseason. New head coach Jeff Hafley has his work cut out for him, but the cupboard isn't completely bare.

While the roster is in serious need of more star talent, the Dolphins' cap situation and a weaker crop of draft prospects will make it difficult to find impact players. Players already on the roster will need to step up if Miami has any chance of competing next year.

Luckily, there are several players with lower expectations who could break out (or, in one case, re-break out) in 2026. Let's take a look at three of them who could quickly change the Dolphins' outlook.

3 players the Miami Dolphins are hoping can exceed their lower expectations in 2026

Quinn Ewers, QB

Trying to set the proper expectations for Quinn Ewers is a losing battle, as it all comes down to your own personal belief in his chances to be the Dolphins' starting quarterback in 2026. However, I think it's fair to say that Ewers is facing an uphill battle to earn that job.

Both Hafley and general manager Jon-Eric Sullivan have made it clear that they intend on adding to the QB room this offseason, regardless of what the future holds for Tua Tagovailoa. Still, Ewers ends up as one of my choices based on upside alone. If he does end up as the primary starter, he will crush reasonable expectations by default.

Getting even the handful of starts Miami already did in 2025 out of a seventh-round pick is good value. If he can get them through a full season with respectable QB play, he would be a massive draft win.

Chop Robinson, EDGE

There is no sugar coating it; Chop Robinson was a huge letdown in 2025. After a rookie season where he flashed legitimate potential to be a double-digit sack artist thanks to his incredible burst and athleticism, Robinson saw his pressure rate and overall effectiveness decline drastically compared to his 2024 campaign.

Still, he is just 23 years old and possesses physical traits that you simply can't teach. With Hafley now in charge of the Dolphins' defense, there is no doubt that he will be focused on turning Robinson's career around. He may not be Micah Parsons, but Hafley may view him as a player capable of doing some of the same things for him that the fellow Penn State alumnus did while in Green Bay.

Zach Sieler, IDL

It's hard to believe that I felt like Zach Sieler had reached a point of having relatively low expectations, but here we are. Sieler has been the heart and soul of the Dolphins' defense for the better part of the past five seasons, but his play in 2025 didn't live up to his dominant 2023 and 2024 seasons.

Add in the massive three-year, $64 million extension he signed prior to the start of last season, and he suddenly looks like a future cap casualty instead of a cornerstone piece. All is not lost, however, as he finished the season very strong, with 4.5 of his 5.5 sacks coming in the last five games. With any luck, Hafley can reinvigorate the veteran defender and extend his time as a difference maker.