Dolphins' great just dropped the hammer on Tua Tagovailoa's Miami future

Tua Tagovailoa is no longer a watercooler subject. His situation with the Dolphins has become a full-blown saga. Fans are done, members of the media are waiting for the axe to fall, and former Miami Dolphins players have seen enough.

Fans can't always put things into perspective based on media reports from people who have never played the game. They can't base their opinions on what other fans are saying on social media, but when a former player who has been through the wringer speaks up, it's time to listen.

This is the case with Kim Bokamer, who was on WQAM's The Joe Rose Show earlier this week. Needless to say, Bokamper, like most of us, is done.

Why Kim Bokamper's take on Miami Dolphins Tua Tagovailoa has more weight than others

Bokamper is a legend among Dolphins fans and a member of the team's Walk of Fame. Bokamper has also done work for the Dolphins, including pre-season sideline reporting. He is dialed in and typically doesn't speak up about things that could create waves.

That isn't the case anymore. Speaking on the show, Bokamper went off on Tagovailoa. It's safe to say he doesn't think he should return.

"I don't want to see him back. I think he lost his confidence. I don't see anything there. " Kim Bokamper

Bokamper was asked about a comparison to previous QBs who didn't like to talk to the media, "Tua doesn't mind talking," Bokamper said. "He just shouldn't." Strong words.

"Look, I just think Tua is shot. " Kim Bokamper

Bokamper believes he has been a polarizing figure since he arrived, and that this has weighed on him. It's true. He returned from his hip injury in Alabama to face a head coach (Brian Flores) who didn't want him. The first three years of his career were unsettling. Flores tried the tough-love approach with him, and it didn't work.

By the time Mike McDaniel got to Miami, there wasn't a lot of the Alabama quarterback left. McDaniel did a great job of building a system around what the QB could do well, but the pressure mounted, and injuries became a major problem. It's something many believe he has yet to fully recover from mentally.

Most fans agree that a change of scenery would do Tagovailoa good, and the quarterback would welcome a fresh start.