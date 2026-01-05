Tua Tagovailoa ignites Dolphins trade rumors with volcanic comment about his future

Not only did the Miami Dolphins crater to such a stunning degree that it cost GM Chris Grier his job, but the benching of quarterback Tua Tagovailoa seemingly confirmed that this organization is not moving forward with him as their leading man under center anymore.

Tagovailoa may still return to Miami due to all of the hoops this team would need to jump through to get him out of town, but some comments from No. 1 himself make it seem more likely than ever before that the former top pick is eyeing a move that would bring an end to his South Beach tenure.

When asked about the possibility of getting a fresh start elsewhere, Tagovailoa said such a windfall would be "dope" and that he would "be good" with that decision if Miami wants to move in a different direction. It doesn't sound like he is someone who is begging to right his wrongs in Dolphins aqua and orange.

Any Dolphins fan who was on the fence about moving on from Tua may change their mind after seeing these comments, as it shows that he is very detached from trying to win with Miami.

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa would welcome "fresh start" with new team

Tagovailoa completed just under 68% of his passes this season, but he failed to hit 3,000 total yards and tossed 20 touchdowns against 15 interceptions. Without Tyreek Hill to supercharge the offense, Tagovailoa's limitations as a passer are starting to be highlighted even more vividly.

The Dolphins may find it tough to offload Tagovailoa this offseason. Tua is owed a ton of money that will make his contract even more difficult to digest for contenders out there, and the market for someone with his level of play and injury history is not going to be very fruitful.

The 2026 NFL Draft class is regarded as very weak as far as quarterbacks go, and the consensus top two prospects in Indiana's Fernando Mendoza and Oregon's Dante Moore will likely be available when Miami picks. Unless they grab Alabama's Ty Simpson, they may not find a player to pick in the first two rounds.

While Quinn Ewers didn't show enough to waltz into the starting role and the market for veteran replacements is very thin, keeping Tagovailoa around after he seemingly kick-started a chain of events that could lead to his departure seems like an unnecessary headache for the new GM.