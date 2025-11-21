3 Dolphins whose roster futures are falling apart at the bye week

The Miami Dolphins' recent improvements may end up being enough for Mike McDaniel to keep his job, but this team still has a lot of work to do before it's ready to be a contender. After moving on from general manager Chris Grier in the middle of the season, it may be time for the Dolphins to kick off a full-scale rebuild.

At 4-7, the Dolphins are likely already out of the playoff race. But that doesn't mean that the next six games don't matter. For players without secure contracts, the remainder of the season represents the chance to stay on the roster. With a rebuild potentially on the way, very few players are guaranteed to stay put moving forward.

These three players may already have one foot out the door as Miami enters its Week 12 bye.

3 Dolphins who may not be on the roster in 2026

WR Tyreek Hill

Tyreek Hill had an electric season with the Dolphins in 2023, transforming McDaniel's offense into one of the most potent units in the league. Unfortunately, it's been downhill from there. He's been sidelined with a knee injury, but even in 2024, he saw a major decline in production.

Whether he's released, traded, or just retires, it seems unlikely that Hill will be on the Dolphins' roster next season.

G Cole Strange

The Dolphins took a gamble by signing offensive lineman Cole Strange after the New England Patriots cut him during the preseason. At this point in the season, it's safe to say that the gamble hasn't paid off. The former first-round pick has been abysmal in his eight starts for Miami.

The offensive line needs plenty of work, so Strange's best chance at keeping a roster spot is simply a lack of available resources for the team to spend.

WR Nick Westbrook-Ikhine

Another receiver potentially on the chopping block is former Tennessee Titans wideout Nick Westbrook-Ikhine. After he scored nine touchdowns in Tennessee last year, Dolphins fans expected the veteran receiver to be an immediate red zone threat in McDaniel's offense.

Instead, he's barely seen the field at all this season. Through 11 games, he has just 11 receptions and 89 receiving yards. Despite his affinity for the end zone in Tennessee, he's yet to score as a Dolphin. Miami would only save around $1.5 million by cutting him during the offseason, but it's hard to see him keeping a roster spot next year.