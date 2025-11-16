Mike McDaniel avoids disaster in Madrid after surviving his own huge blunder

The 2025 season is still alive for the Miami Dolphins after they came back to beat the Washington Commanders in Madrid, Spain. The NFL's first trip to the country provided fans with an enjoyable second half, at least.

Miami suffered through three quarters of shooting themselves in the foot before finally getting something going late in the 3rd and early in the 4th. It was enough to keep fans' hopes alive for another two weeks.

Mike McDaniel's late-game decision to go for it on 4th and two from the Commanders' goal line almost set the team up for a brutal loss. Luckily, the Commanders missed a game-winning field goal, the Dolphins forced overtime, and their defense stepped up to seal it with a Jack Jones interception.

Miami Dolphins overcome poor play to earn their first back-to-back wins of 2025

Miami's win will make the long flight back from Spain far more enjoyable, but it wasn't without flaws. Tua Tagovailoa was good enough, and the team again relied heavily on their running game, but the outcome was due more to the Commander's special team's mistake than anything the Dolphins did.

De'Von Achane continued to prove that he is on the verge of reaching elite status among NFL backs. Another 100-yard game (120 yards rushing) allowed the Dolphins to keep pace throughout the game. Miami used all three of its backs on Sunday morning, but Achane and Ollie Gordon were the stars. Gordon added another touchdown to his rookie resume.

McDaniel didn't need to rely on his passing game as much as he had in the past. Tua Tagovailoa only needed to throw 20 passes while relying on their rushing attack. Achane, meanwhile, carried the ball 21 times. McDaniel has clearly begun to incorporate that aspect of his offense.

Miami will have two weeks before playing the New Orleans Saints, and hopefully, they can get some of their banged-up players back on the field for a late-season run that might take them back into the playoff chase. For that to happen, however, McDaniel can't afford to make another huge blunder late in the game as he did this week.