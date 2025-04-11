3 perfect fits for the Dolphins at pick No. 13 in the 2025 NFL Draft

There are so many directions the Miami Dolphins can go in the 2025 NFL Draft. With so many needs on the roster, it's an almost "can't-fail" situation.

Dolphins fans know there is no such thing, as Chris Grier is in charge of the Dolphins draft. Still recovering from hearing names like Cam Smith and Noah Igbinoghene, Grier's history of making draft picks is sometimes as good as his ability to retain the ones he gets right.

Miami will enter this year's draft with no fewer than three must-fill roster holes, and you could easily include safety as a fourth. While it allows the Dolphins options with their first selection in the draft, it also creates an opportunity for Grier to overthink the process.



He doesn't have to overthink anything with these three prospects, who should be on the table at pick No. 13 or lower, should Miami trade down.

Perfect fits for the Miami Dolphins in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft

1. Jahdae Barron could be the best cornerback in this year's draft

Former Texas cornerback Jahdae Barron continues to rise on draft boards. A solid cornerback, which Grier loves, Barron has the tools to start immediately and be an impact player from the start.

What makes Barron more intriguing is that he is capable of playing every secondary position, including safety.

Why Barron makes sense for the Dolphins: If Miami believes Storm Duck or Smith are getting close to competing for a starting job outside, Barron would give the Dolphins a flex player who wants to play a versatile role.

He can line up low for run support, and he can move around into different positions to disguise the defensive calls. His versatility is incredibly beneficial for a coach like Anthony Weaver.

2. Kenneth Grant is the defensive line beast that would be a walk-on starter next to Zach Sieler

The Dolphins had a great duo with Zach Sieler and Christian Wilkins. The two players quickly became best friends, but since Wilkins' departure, Sieler has been alone on the defensive line.

Calais Campbell helped last year, but the Dolphins still need an every-down player, and former Michigan defensive lineman Kenneth Grant is every bit of that and more.

Grant can get the push upfield to collapse the pocket from inside and can read the play quickly enough to adjust and stop the run. The Dolphins need his power to go with Sieler. Grant is the best pick Miami can probably make at No. 13, and there is no reason to believe he won't be there.

Some still have him being drafted in the early second round, but given the amount of talent he has, his stock is climbing too quickly to remain outside of day one. The Dolphins might be able to work a trade down and still get him in the early 20s if they can find a partner.

3. Kelvin Banks Jr. remains the best offensive line option for the Dolphins

The Dolphins need line help, and while Grier may look to the second or even third round to fill the needs, former Texas offensive lineman Banks is a talent they may not want to pass on.

Versatility is important, and Banks can start his career inside and then bounce outside. He can play both guard and tackle, and as a result, he immediately gives Miami someone to start at guard and move to tackle should they need him.

Banks could be viewed as Austin Jackson's future replacement. Jackson's contract expires after this season. If he can't stay healthy, the Dolphins can move on, and Banks would be an easy plug-and-play lineman.