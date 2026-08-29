3 players who may have played their way off Dolphins' roster in preseason finale

The NFL's preseason is over, and the Miami Dolphins are now facing the tough task of getting down to their 53-man roster. Given the inexperience on the team, you would think it would be easy, but it's not. You would also think that experience would help certain players; it won't.

Jon-Eric Sullivan and Jeff Hafley will huddle with the rest of the coaching staff to find the players they believe can be developed while also fitting the culture, but no matter how much they like someone, these cuts are going to come down to their vision of the future.

On Friday, the Dolphins played their best preseason game against the Falcons. That's good news, but for several players, last night's game will probably be their last game dressed in a Dolphins uniform.

The Miami Dolphins must trim their roster by Sunday evening, and these players did themselves no favors

Ethan Bonner

Bonner's night started out well enough, but then it fell apart. He gave up a touchdown catch, missed several tackles, and allowed his receiver to make catches. He looked lost. Bonner should have had an easy opportunity to make the team given the inexperience in the secondary. Hafley spoke highly of Bonner earlier in camp, but it may not be enough to keep him around now.

The cornerback didn't embrace the challenge. In his three seasons with the Dolphins, he has yet to start a game and has dealt with injuries. Last year, he posted his first interception and played 14 games. His play on Friday and the inconsistency throughout the preseason are not going to help his case.

Cameron Goode

The last remaining draft pick from the 2022 class is Goode, one of two 7th-round picks made that year. Goode defied the odds and has managed to stick around for three years. He has one start in 37 games.

Goode has always been a depth piece, an insurance policy, and a special teams player, but he has not progressed enough to warrant another season. His camp has been uneven and inconsistent, and his preseason reps were mostly relegated to the second half against the opposing teams' fringe roster players. The writing has been on the wall for a while.

David Ojabo

Ojabo should have been a lock to make the roster this year. The Dolphins' edge depth isn't great, but he has been outperformed by other players at the position. Making mental mistakes on the field doesn't win you a roster spot under Jeff Hafley, and he has made a few.

The injury to Trey Moore, which will likely land him on injured reserve, could help his case, but Ojabo needs to be more consistent against the run and pass. He plays physically, but there are too many mistakes.