Biggest winners and losers from Dolphins' preseason loss to the Falcons

The preseason ended for the Miami Dolphins on Friday night, and they now have to make tough decisions and determine who will make the 53-man roster. That process will start on Saturday, but it will need to be finalized by Sunday evening.

Miami opted to sit most of their starters on both sides of the ball. It was a bit surprising, but they also decided to sit Quinn Ewers, who some believe could be feeling his job security slipping away. In his place, Cam Miller took the bulk of the offense on his shoulders.

On the other side of the field, the Falcons didn't sit their starters. Tua Tagovailoa took the first-team reps. The former Dolphins QB managed seven completions, but not a single pass went for more than 10 air yards. Miami's second-team defense did well against that first-team unit. It was a good night for the Dolphins backups, even if the Falcons' starting roster isn't elite.

Miami Dolphins drop third preseason game, but showed signs of improvement

Dolphins Preseason Week 3 Winners

Chris Bell - The fact that Bell made his debut was a winning moment for him. He was targeted 5 times and caught two passes for 22 yards. He was a bit shaky, but for his first NFL game, it was good to see him on the field and a nice glimpse of what he might bring to the offense.

Jackson Woodard - We are still talking about the linebacker who plays like Andrew Van Ginkel. Woodard just seems to find a way to the ball. When Tyrel Dodson stripped Brian Robinson, it was Woodard who came out with the ball.

Tyrel Dodson - Dodson had a great game on Friday night. He finished the first half with 6 tackles and a forced fumble. He was all over the ball. Dodson is likely to take a seat on the depth chart behind Jacob Rodriguez, but he could also be used as a trade option. He played well enough to get teams to inquire.

Jalen Tolbert - Tolbert was sharp all night, playing into the second half. If his job was in question, it probably isn't anymore, or at least shouldn't be. He looked good with the backup QBs in control.

Mark Gronowski - The 3rd-team QB took the second-half snaps and actually looked much better than he did in his previous game. The undrafted rookie showed excellent poise in the pocket while maintaining his vision downfield. He made a strong case to make the practice squad.

D.J. Campbell - Would have loved to have seen him in the field against the Falcons' first-team defenders, but he wouldn't have done as well as Josh Priebe and Charlie Heck. Campbell was stout in the second half and may have earned his job.

The Dolphins week 3 biggest losers

Ethan Bonner — the promising youngster — may have had the worst game of his life, and it came at the absolute wrong time. While he posted 4 tackles in the first half, he was out of sync and missed making plays, even giving up a touchdown. Bonner should be playing a lot better than this.

Theo Wease, Jr. - When you are trying to make a team, you don't drop touchdown passes. The Gronowski throw wasn't chest-high, but Wease had no excuse to drop it. Wease was already on thin ice, but the dropped pass further iced his chances of making the team.

Josh Priebe - Priebe wasn't playing well at guard, giving up consistent pressure. In the second half, they moved him to center, where he did a little better, but on a 4th-and-goal in the third quarter, he had a false start that killed the opportunity. It's inexcusable considering he has the ball in his hands.

D.J. Herman - Ben Sims didn't play on Friday. He is either banged up or considered a starter. With Sims out, Herman had the chance to get the reps. Herman was o.k., but you can't make even the smallest mistakes when your job is on the line. A third-quarter dropped pass isn't going to win you a job, especially when you were wide open.