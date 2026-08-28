Quinn Ewers' Dolphins roster hopes just took an unexpected turn

Let's be honest, Miami Dolphins quarterback Quinn Ewers' training camp has not gone well. His inconsistent play is surprising given the familiar system and the relatively strong finish to last year. Now, he may be out of a job.

If we were betting real money, we would be on Ewers sticking around, but a new report from the Miami Herald's Barry Jackson shines a light on a dark situation that may end with Ewers being released.

Couple Dolphins things I'm hearing: Ewers could use a good game tonight. The Dolphins could very well keep him as their No. 2, but it's not a sure thing. What to do with No. 2 has been discussed internally; who gets cut elsewhere obviously is a factor in this... Tight end is a… — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) August 28, 2026

Miami Dolphins could look elsewhere for their backup quarterback to Malik Willis

Ewers missed the second preseason game after looking horribly bad against the Commanders in preseason Week 1. Given how the entire offense struggled against the Giants last week, it's hard to imagine Malik Willis' backup doing much better.

Tonight, he will get the work that he needs, but what was supposed to be fine-tuning before the NFL season begins is suddenly a game that may determine whether or not the QB sticks with the Dolphins at all.

One of the benefits the Dolphins have is that there will be options at the position by Sunday evening when the NFL reduces the rosters to 53. Another benefit is that the Dolphins won't play for two weeks, giving them plenty of time to work on quarterbacks and get them up to speed before the season begins.

For Ewers, that's all bad news. The Texas product looked good at times last offseason and shined during OTAs and mini-camps this year. His final three starts of 2025 in place of Tua Tagovailoa were promising, at least.

Entering this year, many thought Ewers would step in and take the starting reins, but the addition of Jon-Eric Sullivan and Jeff Hafley was a clear fit for Willis.

Jackson mentions internal discussions about the backup job. That is never good, and if his sources are correct, Ewers' time in Miami is hanging by a thread. Jackson is the one local beat writer who is dialed into the Dolphins locker room. He rarely posts anything that doesn't have solid footing.

The Dolphins are going to keep an eye on what other teams do. There will be options, but most teams don't immediately release quarterbacks with potential, even if that ceiling is as a backup. This is a different situation for the Dolphins, however.

Miami entered the season with major question marks. Tagovailoa was released, leaving Cam Miller and Ewers as the only QBs on the roster. They signed Mark Gronowski after the draft, but not a single one of them has stood out. If this is Ewers' final game with the Dolphins, his development will never have reached the draft potential he had.

Ewers was seen as a potential early pick had he left college early and entered the 2024 NFL Draft. He opted to stay at Texas, didn't play as well, saw his draft stock drop, and was eventually taken by Miami in the 7th round. Now, he may be on the cusp of needing a new NFL home.