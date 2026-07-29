Quinn Ewers did himself no favors on his first day of Dolphins training camp

Training camp isn't a sprint: it's a marathon. The Miami Dolphins just heard the gun, so there are a lot of miles between now and final cuts. Quinn Ewers isn't on the roster bubble, but if he is hoping to force a real competition between himself and Malik Willis, he can't afford practices like he did to start camp.

The Dolphins' backup QB showed flashes at the end of last season. His three game start to finish they year left fans hoping he could take a big step in 2026. Throughout the offseason work, Ewers was often cited for being more consistent than Willis.

Miami had its first real practice of the camp on Wednesday, and according to reports, it wasn't glowing.

Quinn Ewers loses day one to Malik Willis in Miami Dolphins quarterback competition

According to Dolphins podcaster Travis Wingfield, Ewers was on the short end with some of his passes that made the defense look better.

Jacob Rodriguez records a pass breakup on a pass from Ewers to TuTu Atwell

Michael Taafe intercepted Quinn (ball was thrown right to him)

Bonner was in position to intercept Ewers but dropped it

That guy Taaffe 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/zdu19LFtfW — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) July 29, 2026

Wingfield pointed out that the offensive side of the field practiced as you would expect on the first day of camp.

The Dolphins need Ewers to continue to develop. His best shot at sticking around with Miami long-term is a quality, dependable backup. The Dolphins will likely carry Willis as the starter for the next two seasons, but in 2027, it's highly likely they draft a franchise-level prospect at the position early.

That would eventually move Ewers to QB3, but if Ewers can play well, he will be the backup to the guy who replaces Willis.

Ewers is stuck in a no-win situation this year. He is not going to be named the starter over Willis unless the QB gets hurt or completely fails in camp. The Dolphins are all-in on Willis, and his contract shows that, but Ewers has value to the team.

Shaky starts are not a big deal. There is no trainwreck to stop and look at, but despite being day one, Ewers is giving people a reason to watch him more closely.