Quinn Ewers' time with the Dolphins could end much sooner than expected

There are two sides to every fence, and typically, the grass isn't greener on either one. The Miami Dolphins are in a similar situation with Quinn Ewers.

Ewers is in a position he didn't ask to be in. After starting the last three games of the 2025 season, most believed the quarterback would be handed the starting job in 2026. At the very least, he would compete for it.

When the Dolphins fired Mike McDaniel, Ewers' future as a starter was in doubt. Then the Dolphins signed Malik Willis in free agency. They are paying him a starter's salary.

That means Ewers immediate future is as backup, but Miami could look to capitalize on his brief moment as a starter.

Quinn Ewers' Miami Dolphins future could end if a trade offer arrives on Jon-Eric Sullivan's desk

No one has talked about Ewers potentially being traded. There are no rumors and no credible reports that speculate on the possibility, but that doesn't mean that if the opportunity arrives, the Dolphins would turn it down.

Ewers has shown promise. In Miami, his future as the Dolphins' quarterback is, at best, a backup. Consider him the next Matt Moore or Don Strock. The Dolphins need a quality backup, but there is a problem.

Miami will likely draft high in 2027. The draft class is supposed to be loaded with top talent at the QB position. If Miami lands a top-three pick, QB is likely the route they'll go. That puts Malik Willis' status with the team in question, but also Ewers' as well.

If Miami drafts a QB next year, that player could sit behind Willis for two seasons, barring poor play or injury. The rookie QB would likely be the number two behind Willis, leaving Ewers holding the emergency-third QB clipboard.

This is where trading him may serve as an option for the Dolphins. If Miami intends to draft a top QB next year, Ewers is expendable. And, given the fact that Miami is not going to realistically compete for anything this year, holding on to Ewers to back up Willis makes little sense.

Miami has undrafted rookies Cam Miller and Mark Gronowski competing for the final roster spot, should Miami opt to keep three, but trading Ewers would open the door for both of them.

The Dolphins are going to look at Ewers and make a decision. He either sticks around to provide backup for Willis and eventually the QB they might draft next year, or they look at one of the two UDFA signees as just a viable.

While it is unlikely the Dolphins part ways with Ewers, if they did, it would be the clearest message yet that they are looking at the 2027 draft with the intention of taking a QB early in round one.