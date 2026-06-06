Quinn Ewers refuses to make replacing him easy for the Dolphins

When the Miami Dolphins signed Malik Willis in free agency, it was a sign that Quinn Ewers wasn't viewed as a viable option by the new regime.

The Dolphins did not use a draft pick on a quarterback, and suddenly Ewers' job was safe. Now, it's more than just safe; Ewers is giving his new head coach and GM a reason to give him playing time, and maybe a future.

So far, through OTAs and mini camps, Ewers has stood out with his consistency, and that's going to put pressure on Willis.

Miami Dolphins are being forced to take notice of Quinn Ewers

There is no question that Willis will start the season, but Ewers is making it clear that he isn't going away, at least not on his own. But the future will remain intriguing if not uncertain.

The Dolphins are expected to draft a top franchise quarterback in next year's draft, which will put both QBs under the microscope. Willis may be the immediate future, but Ewers' future with the Dolphins can't be discarded just yet.

Jeff Hafley has said the best players will start. What if the best player turns out not to be the guy they just handed a bunch of money to in free agency? If Ewers is the better quarterback during camp, will Miami hand him the keys?

On the second day of mandatory OTAs this week, Willis stepped up and looked his best of the offseason, but Ewers has been the most consistent through all of them. Still, he is saying all the right things about his fellow QB.

"Willis is a great player, it's fun being in the same room. We are both super competitive. We're going together, which is fun."

With both QBs performing well, the Dolphins have a competion they desperately need.

The young QB continues to say all the right things, and with that attitude, he will take on a leadership role on the roster. Ewers is a long shot to win the job over Willis, but that doesn't mean he won't try and won't be ready if he needs to be on the field.

What happens after this year will be anyone's guess. If Ewers proves his value during the season, he will increase his trade interest, but at worst, he will secure himself as a capable backup. For now, he isn't looking at a backup role; he wants to earn the starting job.