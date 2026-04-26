Dolphins' Quinn Ewers endorsement couldn't be any louder after 2026 draft

Entering the 2026 NFL Draft, Miami Dolphins general manager Jon-Eric Sullivan made it clear that the plan would be to draft a quarterback every year until they found their franchise guy. The draft is over, and there was no quarterback selected.

After the draft concluded, head coach Jeff Hafley and Sullivan met for a final time with the media when the question of why the Dolphins didn't draft a QB came up. Sullivan didn't hide his feelings on the subject.

The decision not to draft a quarterback left Quinn Ewers as Malik Willis' backup. Miami would add undrafted free agent Mark Gronowski after the draft concluded. Still, he is considered a developmental prospect more likely to compete for the emergency third position on the practice squad.

Jon-Eric Sullivan explains why the Miami Dolphins didn't address the QB position this year

Sullivan acknowledged that he had previously stated that there would be deliberate attention to the quarterback room, yet despite all of their draft capital, the Dolphins failed to draft a single one.

"I did say that and it came up a couple times throughout the course of the weekend. We felt like the better option was the other pick. Just a chance for a guy to get on the field and help us this year with where we are as a roster, but the conversation happened multiple times."

The Dolphins are one of three teams predicted to be heading toward the top pick in next year's draft. That class could produce as many as seven first-round QBs. Taking a flyer on a QB this year simply didn't make sense given the needs across the roster.

That said, Sullivan and Hafley have both been happy with what they have seen from Quinn Ewers.

"We're happy with Malik (Willis), Quinn (Ewers) is doing a good job and will continue to do a good job. And we like our No. 3 as well."

The UDFA addition of Gronowski will provide quality competition in training camp between him and Cam Miller. For 2026, the team is in the hands of Malik Willis, with Ewers taking over as the number two. A job he hopes he can earn for the future, or get a chance to showcase his ability to another team.

Barring something unexpected, the Dolphins will take a first-round quarterback next season, which will move the needle a little more on Ewer's future, but for now, his job and roster spot are safe.