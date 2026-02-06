Ian Rapoport’s Quinn Ewers take should have Dolphins fans excited

Who will be the starting quarterback for the Miami Dolphins in 2026 will be the hottest topic of the offseason. Jeff Hafley and Jon-Eric Sullivan say there will be competition, but neither says who will be competing.

In 2025, Quinn Ewers started the final three games of the season. There was a lot to like and stuff that he clearly needs to improve upon. His play caught the eyes of Dolphins fans, but it also caught the eye of NFL insider Ian Rapoport.

Ian Rapoport tells Jim Rome he’d be surprised if Tua remains with the Dolphins and is intrigued by Quinn Ewers. pic.twitter.com/QbZBtUoo1O — David Furones (@DavidFurones_) February 5, 2026

Ian Rapoport came away impressed by Miami Dolphins' Quinn Ewers' rookie season

Dolphins fans know that if Ewers remains on the Dolphins squad this year, he won't be handed the keys to the kingdom. If there is one thing we can all believe, it is that there will be competition. Like Hafley and Sullivan, we just don't know who that will be.

"Physically, he (Ewers) looks way better than he did in college. Didn't seem like it was too big for him. He wasn't perfect, but I was like, I wonder if there is something here? I would like to see more of him. " Ian Rapoport

Like the rest of us, Rapoport isn't ready to anoint anyone. He, too, doesn't know whether the Dolphins will be looking to add a quarterback to compete for the starting job or sign a free agent who will be penciled in as the starter.

This is the question on every fan's mind. There is no answer, and March will be the first glimpse into the Dolphins' plans. Rapoport doesn't see Tagovailoa returning to the Dolphins. An opinion is almost universally shared across the media.

One key to all of this could lie with free agent Malik Willis. As Rapoport points out, many believe the Dolphins are going to pursue him given the ties back to Green Bay. Willis isn't going to join the Dolphins as a starter unless that's the only offer he is receiving.

Whatever happens, Ewers is in a good position for at least the backup job behind whoever ends up starting. Zach Wilson will be a free agent, and he has already indicated that he would like to go to a team that can help him get back to a starting role. That won't be in Miami, even under this current regime.