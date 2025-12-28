Quinn Ewers' postgame comments fuel belief in his Dolphins future

Quarterbacks are supposed to have swagger. Miami Dolphins players believe Quinn Ewers has it. Quarterbacks are supposed to be leaders as well, but not every QB can embrace that role. Ewers is doing that as well.

The Dolphins' seventh-round rookie doesn't hear the outside noise; he just plays football, but he also understands that the whole "leadership" thing is because he plays QB. It's expected, even if unwanted at times.

On Sunday, Ewers notched the first win of his NFL career, but it was what he said after the game that might carry more weight with his teammates heading into next week and the offseason.

Quinn Ewers continues to prove he is a leader by who he holds accountable for winning

Throughout the 2025 season, Ewers got to listen to Tua Tagovailoa speak after games. He may have learned what not to say or do. While Tagovaila was often flippant about his accountability, Ewers gives his offense the praise it deserves.

Following his win, Ewers credited the players with their preparedness. He said that all he told them was that they "Needed to play for something bigger than themselves." He told them to "Think back on their 'why,' including myself, because we are not playing for the playoffs."

When he was asked what his "why" was, Ewers said, "The guys around me. I want to continue to build confidence with these guys. I want to build relationships with these guys."

Ewers is taking the proper steps forward by making it about his teammates. Last week, he took accountability for the loss to the Bengals, citing his own two interceptions that didn't help.

The Dolphins need this kind of leadership on their team, and it can't be just game-to-game; it has to be week-to-week during the practices as well.

Miami has one more game to evaluate the young QB, and it will be his toughest game yet. The Patriots in New England will not be an easy game, especially if the Patriots are still holding on to hope of earning a first-round bye.

Ewers can only do what he can do as the QB, but if he can lift the players around him, he is doing a lot more than most QBs have done in Miami.