Quinn Ewers just did something no Dolphins rookie QB has done since Dan Marino

Quinn Ewers has started two games in his NFL career, but he is already seeing his name mentioned alongside one of the Miami Dolphins' greatest players ever, Dan Marino.

The Dolphins have gone through 27 starting quarterbacks since Marino retired; not all of them were rookies. Of those 27, Ryan Tannehill, Tua Tagovailoa, Skylar Thompson, and John Beck have all started a game as a rookie. None of them was able to do what Ewers did.

In Week 17, Ewers became the Dolphins' first rookie QB since 1983 to throw two touchdown passes in the first half of an NFL game.

Quinn Ewers is the first Miami Dolphins rookie since 1983 to throw two first-half touchdowns

Ewers looked much better and more consistent in his second game as a starter. The Dolphins need him to continue his growth. With questions surrounding the future of Tagovailoa, the Dolphins are hoping that the seventh-round draft pick could become the starter next season.

The Dolphins can't rely on the draft to find a suitable replacement for their QB situation if Tagovailoa leaves. The free agent market is not expected to be good either. This puts more pressure on Ewers to develop into a starting NFL-caliber quarterback.

Despite dropping to the last round of the 2025 NFL Draft, Ewers was originally considered to be a first-round draft prospect. His 2024 season was not as good as his previous year, and that changed the way most teams viewed him.

The Dolphins believed he could develop. They are hoping that at minimum, Ewers can develop into a reliable backup, something they haven't had since Matt Moore played with Tannehill.

The two first half touchdowns may have tied a record set by Marino, but the more important part of this is that he isn't showing signs that the game is too fast for him. The Dolphins would be incredibly lucky if Ewers earned the starting job next season.

Miami has been linked to potential draft picks at the position in April, but if Ewers can finish the 2025 season strong, the Dolphins may not feel the need to reach for another quarterback earlier than they may want to.