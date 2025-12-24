Dolphins fans might get an unexpected Christmas gift in Quinn Ewers

Quinn Ewers has started just one NFL game in his young career. It's not enough to say he will be the Miami Dolphins' 2026 starter, any more than we can say he will be cut this offseason. There is far too much unknown after just one game.

On Sunday, Ewers had a near-flawless first half, but like the rest of the team, his 3rd quarter left a lot to be desired. Ewers' two interceptions were costly, but his resolve was evident.

If Dolphins fans were looking for a starting-quality quarterback, they were not going to see it in one game, but there is something we can take away from it. Ewers, at the absolute least, looks like a viable option as the team's future backup.

Quinn Ewers showed enough to believe he can at least be a capable backup in the NFL

Greg Cote is a South Florida legend. His journalism is unquestioned. Following the loss to the Bengals, the longtime writer opined that Miami gave up on Tagovailoa too early, and the result was the drubbing they took by the Bengals.

NEW: The Miami Dolphins quit on Tua Tagovailoa too soon, and got what they deserved in Sunday's 45-21 home loss to Cincinatti. https://t.co/s29tcuLCTQ — gregcote (@gregcote) December 21, 2025

I don't share that opinion; many fans don't either. Ewers' performance wasn't without inconsistency, but he showed that the game isn't too big for him. That is where the excitement should come into play for Dolphins fans.

If there is one area the Dolphins have struggled with on the roster, it's the quarterback position—especially the backup job. Miami has gone through a lot of quarterbacks since Tagovailoa arrived. The last good one was Matt Moore.

If Ewers never becomes a full-time starter, he should provide the type of backup security the Dolphins have been lacking. On Sunday, his command of the offense was evident. That implies his work ethic is good.

The Dolphins need someone they can rely upon should the starter go down. For three years, Dolphins fans watched Skylar Thompson provide that depth. His consistency throughout wasn't good enough. Still, Ewers may still prove to be nothing more than an inconsistent flash.

Sunday didn't provide enough definitive reasons to declare him the next great backup in the vein of Don Strock, Matt Moore, and surely not Earl Morral, but there were glimpses of his mechanics and his ability to move around the pocket, to give fans a reason to get excited about the possibility.