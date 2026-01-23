Jeff Hafley fuels Dolphins rumors by dropping this Packers QB’s name

The Miami Dolphins have not decided how they will move on from Tua Tagovailoa, but they made it clear he isn't part of their future plans. When Jeff Hafley and Jon-Eric Sullivan were introduced, they didn't mention the QB until they were asked. Both sidestepped it like a couple of ballroom dancers.

Following his introduction, Hafley joined Joe Rose on WQAM to talk about where the team might be heading. Hafley's quarterback comment has everyone buzzing about Malik Willis.

Dolphins coach Jeff Hafley with Joe Rose on WQAM:

*Practice going to be tougher

*Grew close to Malik Willis as scout team QB in GB

*No excuses and no explanations policy; be on time and be prepared

*Would like to retain some coaches

*All 3 coordinators maybe by end of weekend — Joe Schad (@schadjoe) January 23, 2026

Malik Willis could become the Miami Dolphins next starting quarterback

There were a lot of things to take away from Hafley's session with Rose, but quarterback is a big one. Willis is set to be a free agent, and over his two years in Green Bay, he looked good when he was called upon.

The Dolphins need a bridge QB. Willis is the type who could give you decent performances for the next year or two. In that time, Quinn Ewers either develops and challenges for the job, or Sullivan finds another quarterback to take over.

The fact that Hafley is talking about Willis is enough to warrant a discussion. It's not the first time, or the second, that the two have been joined at the hip by the media. Before Hafley took the job, many expected Sullivan to be looking Willis' way once free agency begins.

Regardless of what happens with Tagovailoa, Miami still needs a veteran presence in the unit. If Miami opts to pursue him, however, it's not going to be easy to outbid other QB-needy teams.

There is a new era being developed in South Florida. It might work, it might not, but the Sullivan-Hafley tandem is unique enough to believe there might actually be a chance of it working out. At least, if nothing else, they bring the outside vision that has been needed for a decade plus.

Willis, on the other hand, is a bigger question. Taken in the third round of the 2022 draft by the Tennessee Titans, Willis struggled in his first two seasons in the league. He started only three games during his time with the Titans.

Green Bay saw an opportunity to add a veteran backup for Jordan Love. Another three starts with the Packers had people talking. He went from 31-62 completions to attempts to 70 of 89 with the Packers. A sizeable difference.

The Dolphins are likely to take a look at the QB to gauge their own needs as well as the financial requirements. It may not get done, and they may ultimately have no choice but to pass, but the link between them and the QB won't end until after he signs his next contract.