It only took one game to put Quinn Ewers' Dolphins future in doubt

The new Miami Dolphins regime said early in the offseason that they believed Quinn Ewers could become a starting NFL quarterback. After the training camp he has had and the first preseason game of the season, he might be lucky if he has a job when the season begins.

Working in his favor is the fact that Cam Miller was far worse. Ewers was not good, and it could have been excusable if he were playing against Washington's first team, but he wasn't. It might be excusable if he were under constant pressure due to a struggling offensive line, but he wasn't. There is no excuse.

Ewers was so bad that we had to question the ability of the receivers, but that wasn't the case. Ewers shouldn't be playing like this in his second season. The scheme hardly changed; the line is playing better, and he looks lost. Maybe the Dolphins should have kept Mark Gronowski.

Quinn Ewers is giving the Miami Dolphins reasons to draft a QB early next year

Malik Willis looked excellent in his lone series. He took the Dolphins down the field for their only score of the game, but Ewers' play will put pressure on Jon-Eric Sullivan to find another quarterback.

Ewers was never going to be the starter for the Dolphins this year, not without an injury elevating him to the top. Now it doesn't look like he will be good enough to hold the backup job beyond this year. Yes, it was a preseason game, but his play against other backups was a problem.

This isn't new, however. Ewers hasn't looked consistent since the offseason OTAs and mini-camp practices. It's as if he suddenly decided to throw in the towel after learning he had no shot at starting. That, of course, isn't a reality, but his play on Friday seemed far more flippant and careless from a QB who would be trying to earn a depth chart change.

Ewers has to dig deep and figure things out. He will take a lot of snaps over the next two preseason games, and they can't be a repeat of his one completion in eight attempts against the Commanders. His "stellar" rating of 1.6 was just under Miller's 2.3. If the Dolphins lose Willis, they are not going to win any football games with these backups.

No one expected Ewers to look like an elite veteran QB, but his counterpart, Sam Hartman, is another QB with very little experience. Needless to say, Hartman delivered where Ewers failed.