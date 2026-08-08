Dolphins just raised the stakes for Quinn Ewers with latest QB move

The Miami Dolphins' starting quarterback Malik Willis is progressing with each passing practice. That's the good news. Quinn Ewers is not, and that has to change.

On Saturday, the Dolphins held an intra-team scrimmage at Hard Rock Stadium, and both quarterbacks showed good progressions in their reps. It might have been Ewers' best work in a while.

The Dolphins put more pressure on their backup quarterback by shaking up the room a bit. Miami announced they have released undrafted rookie Mark Gronowski. It may not seem like a big deal, but it comes with a plan.

Miami Dolphins' need Quinn Ewers to turn around his training camp and own the back up job

Ewers led the Dolphins on a touchdown drive inside the 20-yard line during Saturday's practice. His biggest problems have been with consistency. Through the first week and a half, Ewers has been putting the ball in harm's way far too often.

Saturday was a good day for Ewers, at least better than it has been. With Gronowski released, there will be more reps for Cam Miller and Ewers. Let's face it, Ewers could use all the reps he can get.

Last season ended on a promising note. Ewers was far from perfect in the three games he started, but there was potential. This year, he has regressed a bit; now he needs to turn it around.

Ewers spoke earlier in the month about the makeup of the Dolphins quarterback room. They support each other, but at some point, Ewers has to put pressure on Willis; it makes them both better. If Ewers wants to be a starter in the NFL, he has to get better quickly. 7th-round draft picks face an uphill climb to reach that goal.

Ewers' bounce-back on Saturday should be good for his confidence and the team. According to Miami Herald's Isaiah Smalls, Ewers threw a 45-yard bomb in the scrimmage on Saturday. He needs more of these for certain.

The Dolphins have high hopes for Ewers, even if they are not in alignment with him becoming a franchise quarterback. Having a dependable backup is one of the most important things for an NFL team in this era of football, and it is within Ewers' grasp to take it.

Saturday was a good turnaround; now he needs to do it all of next week as well. The Dolphins will participate in a joint practice with the Commanders this week ahead of their first preseason game, where Ewers is expected to take the majority of the reps. It will be a nice test to see where he is at as the preseason kicks off