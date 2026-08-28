Dolphins receiver corps still has plenty to settle before preseason ends

The Miami Dolphins are closing in on the end of the preseason, which means several position battles will come to a close. For the wide receivers, it could mean the difference between a roster spot and becoming a free agent. There is one more game to go for several receivers.

Entering this year's camp, a lot of questions surrounded the unit, and several players have stepped up and shown they are ready for the rigors of the NFL. They have shown they belong at this level.

Miami won't keep more than six receivers on its roster, and they could start the season with five given their needs across the entire roster. The Dolphins wrap up their preseason on Friday, but there is one fewer WR in the room competing. They traded Tutu Atwell back to the Rams on Thursday.

Miami Dolphins have four receivers who already have their roster spots locked down

Earned a roster spot

Caleb Douglas

No other Dolphins wide receiver has shown more than Douglas this offseason. The rookie 3rd round pick has been exceptional. Douglas isn't just a lock to make the 53; he has guaranteed himself a starting job on the outside. His consistency and work ethic have proven every naysayer wrong.

Malik Washington

Washington came into this offseason needing a big camp. He was a borderline player leaving 2025, but he has given Miami more than enough reason to think he can be a starter on his own or in a rotation. He has built a great rapport with Malik Willis, and that can't be simply cast aside. Washington has put himself in a position to get better. His roster spot is secure, but he will need to prove this year he is ready for more.

Chris Bell

No one really expected the late 3rd-round rookie to get back onto the field so quickly. His ACL injury in December caused his draft fall in April. The Dolphins saw the talent he possessed and couldn't let him drop further. Bell finally joined the Dolphins camp, but they will work him in slowly. Bell has been cleared to practice fully and made his first appearance without a red jersey this past week.

Closing in on locking it down

Jalen Tolbert

Tolbert started camp as a guy on the bubble. There was going to be competition to make the roster. He has practiced well enough to earn the top spot on the boundary across from Douglas. With Bell back, it will be a matter of time before the spot is handed to the rookie, but Tolbert is providing consistency and chemistry with Willis. He may not have locked a spot down yet, but the signs are pointing to that being just a formality.

Kevin Coleman Jr.

Coleman is quietly having a good camp. He continues to show what he brings to the Dolphins and gets better with every practice. He is giving the quarterbacks a reliable option on the field, and his route running has been good. Coleman, another Jon-Eric Sullivan draft pick, is close to locking down his roster spot.

One spot, 4 players

Jaelan Reagor

Reagor is on the outside looking in, but there is still a little more time left for him to make the team. He hasn't stood out, but for a few highlight catches. He does his job well, but he was always behind the proverbial eight ball. If nothing else, he has shown enough to draw attention from other WR-needy teams. The good news is that he is neck and neck with the other five players hoping to land that sixth spot, so it's not over yet.

A.J. Henning

Henning has shown flashes, but he is three spots down on the depth chart behind Washington and Coleman. That's not good for a player hoping to make enough waves to keep his spot. Henning, at this point, is playing for a practice squad spot, but he could be one of those sneaky fringe players who surprise everyone and make the team.

Terrace Marshall, Jr.

In my opinion, the final sixth spot will go to Marshall or Atwell. Atwell's speed alone is enough reason for him to make the roster, but Marshall has shown more potential in camp. Of the two, Marshall might get the nod. Marshall has had some good moments in training camp, but has it been enough? It's going to be a tough decision when final cuts are made.

The first WRs to be cut

Theo Wease, Jr. - Wease entered the offseason as having a great shot of making the team, but his performance in camp has been inconsistent and quiet. His chances began to fade with the emergence of the three rookies playing as well as they have. Best scenario - the practice squad.

Ryan Miller - The Dolphins claimed Miller off waivers from the Giants on Tuesday. They released Tahj Washington to make room. Miller has decent potential, but is more likely a candidate for the practice squad.

Donaven McCulley - The rookie started camp as a long shot and didn't improve his stock for the 53. Being a young guy who was signed as an undrafted free agent will help his chances of a potential PS spot.

Final Predictions - 6

Caleb Douglas

Chris Bell

Malik Washington

Kevin Coleman, Jr.

Jalen Tolbert

A.J. Henning