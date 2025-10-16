3 teams the Miami Dolphins must call to start a much-needed fire sale

It's no secret that the Miami Dolphins are among the worst teams in football and simply have to rip this thing down to the studs and start fresh. The harsh reality of the situation is that the team did have a very small window of contention that slammed shut the past two seasons.

And now, it doesn't seem like anyone is truly safe, from the front office down to the players on the field. In most instances, teams that have ascended to the top of the NFL world have had to endure a long and perhaps painful rebuild. Miami has to kickstart this in 2025.

There really isn't a path for them to dig out of this 1-5 start, so the Dolphins and GM Chris Grier should begin calling up a few teams to begin this rebuild and offload some contracts.

These teams could help the Miami Dolphins begin a much-needed fire sale

Denver Broncos (Jordyn Brooks, Jaylen Waddle, Aaron Brewer)

The Denver Broncos are one of many competitive teams in the AFC, but the Broncos do sport the best defense in the league and a pass rush on pace to be the best of all-time. Denver could use a boost on offense with an upgrade at center and a WR like Jaylen Waddle, who can stretch the field.

Their inside linebacker play has also stunk this year, to be frank, so Jordyn Brooks could also be an option. It's not likely that Miami would make a deal for all three players to the same team, but the Broncos have multiple fits from the Dolphins' roster.

San Francisco 49ers (Jaelan Phillips, Bradley Chubb)

Somehow, the San Francisco 49ers are 4-2, but the injuries are mounting, and they've lost a ton of players to short and long-term injuries this year. It's no secret that San Fran could add at the deadline, and adding a pass-rusher could be at the top of their to-do list. Both Jaelan Phillips and Bradley Chubb have struggled to stay healthy with the Dolphins, but it's so obvious that each player has a ton of talent.

It's time for both pass-rushers to get a fresh start, and this might be a situation where the 49ers can have their pick from this duo.

Kansas City Chiefs (De'Von Achane)

This one feels the least likely, but the Kansas City Chiefs do need someone more explosive out of the backfield, and running back De'Von Achane is just that. Still only in his third year, the Dolphins could view Achane as a key part of their backfield and future rebuild, but what if the price is right?

Chiefs' GM Brett Veach should see how wide-open the AFC is and perhaps make a strong offer to pry Achane from the Dolphins. The dual-threat back can do a little bit of everything and would be precisely the type of player that gets the Chiefs' offense back on track.