3 winners (and 3 losers) from Dolphins' pitiful loss to the Bengals

The Miami Dolphins are making it more and more difficult to find winners in their losses. This week, the Dolphins' loss won't look as bad on the final scoreboard, but anyone watching knows this game wasn't as close as the scoreboard shows.

Following the game, Jeff Hafley said that the team was within seven points at the end, but there were far too many opportunities left on the field for that gap to have been successfully challenged. From ill-timed turnovers to another week of Malik Willis looking lost, there was plenty of blame to go around.

Despite the loss, there were positives too. Digging into the stats and the eyeball test, several players stepped up in Week 5.

Ollie Gordon leads the Miami Dolphins Week 5 winners and it isn't close

Winner - Ollie Gordon II

Gordon came just 12 yards shy of his second career 100-yard game. Gordon averaged 4.9 yards per carry and had two runs called back due to penalties. The Dolphins put their trust in Gordon, and he didn't let them down.

Gordon is proving to be one of the hardest runners in the NFL and one of the more physical. Gordon scored one hard-earned touchdown and came up short on another, which was ruled down at the one-yard line. Miami wasted the effort by moving backward after the run. Gordon earned praise from his head coach after the game. "I'm extremely proud of how Ollie has played, and how hard he has run. I think he has taken a big step in his career."

Loser - Malik Willis

We have been riding the Dolphins' starting QB hard since the game ended. His post-game press conference left a lot to be desired, but we wouldn't be doing our job if we left him off this list as well. Willis threw two interceptions, should have had at least two or three more, fumbled the ball, took an incredibly costly sack inside the red zone while on the boundary, and missed more open targets once again.

Willis needs to start showing the signs of a quarterback who wants to play football. His leadership qualities are not going to put points on the board. Willis is playing more like a capable backup than a starter, and on Sunday, the only real positive he provided was rushing for 74 yards.

Winner - Chris Johnson

Johnson had another quiet but surprisingly good game in Week 5. The Dolphins corner had three solo tackles and six total tackles, but those tackles were important ones that stopped drives.

Johnson is having a good season after a slow start in weeks one and two. He is becoming far more comfortable in his role with the team, and it's starting to show up on the field. When tasked with making a play, he was doing so. Johnson also forced an early fumble that stopped the Bengals deep on Miami's side of the field.

Loser - Chris Tabor ST Coordinator

You can't start a game giving up 88 yards on the opening kickoff and think there is improvement. Tabor was supposed to be a highly capable ST coordinator, but this season has been horrible so far. There is no reason to blame youthful inexperience, considering their roles and assignments are pretty straightforward.

Most ST units around the NFL are made up of the fringe players of a roster; the Dolphins are no different. Miami is simply giving up far too many return yards, and Riley Patterson continues to be inconsistent. On Sunday, he missed a critical extra point late. It may not have made a huge difference in the outcome, but had Miami recovered the onside kick at the end, it would have come into play.

Winner - Malik Washington

Washington showed up to play football on Sunday. The WR led the team with six catches for 43 yards on eight targets. He also added 45 yards on two kick returns, the lone bright spot of the ST unit in Week 5.

Washington is becoming more and more reliable and was open on several plays, but wasn't seen by Willis out of the backfield or on the rollout. Washington isn't going to light up the stat sheet, but he is doing his job better than most expected.

Loser - Jacob Rodriguez

We have to be fair here. The Dolphins linebacker added another 11 tackles to his season total, but he has to be better as a coverage player. In Week 5, he gave up a quick TD when former Dolphins TE Mike Gesicki faked inside and broke out. The LB was in good position, but that slip left him out of position to contest the catch.

Later, Rodriguez gave up a second TD to Samaje Perine. Perine delayed his release out of the backfield, and Rodriguez read it well, but he overpursued the route and gave up the inside. His recovery was quick enough to disrupt the pass, but Perine made a good play and walked into the end zone.