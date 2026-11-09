3 winners (and 3 losers) from the Dolphins' Week 9 loss to the Lions

Losing to the Detroit Lions isn't a bad thing, especially when the Miami Dolphins are built with so much youth. In Week 9, that youth served notice to the rest of the league that they absolutely do not quit.

Miami lost 19-9, but the game was 9-6 until late in the 3rd quarter, when the Lions scored the game's only touchdown. Every week there are winners and losers, but this week, most of the winners are clearly on the defensive side of the ball.

The defense played so well that it's hard to single anyone out who had a clearly bad game, but we did want to identify those players who stood out for better or worse on both sides.

Miami Dolphins loss to the Lions is highlighted by great defensive play

Winner: Chop Robinson

We owe the defensive edge rusher an apology. Under Jeff Hafley, Robinson has been a shining example of not giving up on a player too early. The third-year veteran was a consistent nuisance in the Detroit backfield, keeping Jared Goff running the entire game.

Winner: Josh Uche

We can't name Robinson without naming his teammate who lines up on the other side. Uche is proving he is a long-term solution to the Dolphins' pass-rushing needs. On Sunday, he was relentless. Uche finished the game with five total tackles, four solo, a pass defended, and a sack.

Winner: Chris Johnson

Johnson got the first interception of his career. The rookie was all over the field and a big part of why the Dolphins were able to keep the Lions' playmakers from impacting the game early.

The Best of the Day

I could tick off a bunch more, including the incredible job of Zach Sieler, Zeek Biggers, and Jordan Phillips, who finished with 6 tackles, but the best stood out a bit more.

Jacob Rodriguez - 10 tackles

Jordyn Brooks - 12 tackles

Michael Taaffe - 8 tackles

The Dolphins are getting so much work out of Taaffe that he is proving to be an absolute steal for Jon-Eric Sullivan. Brooks and Rodriguez were once again their consistent selves on the field, and it was a big reason the entire defense played at a high level.

Loser: Bradley Pinion

Sure, the beautifully executed fake punt brought the Dolphins closer in the second half, but the punter struggled with consistency the entire game. He serves as the kickoff specialist and was flagged on the opening kick of the game for not hitting the zone. His first punt was less than 40 yards, and he shanked another one that nearly put the Lions at midfield. A horrible outing that isn't wiped away by a wide-open pass completion.

Loser: Austin Jackson

Aidan Hutchinson isn't easy to handle, but Jackson has been in the league long enough to not make bad decisions with his footwork and technique. Every time the Lions DE spun, Jackson grabbed him. He was flagged once, and it should have been more. His run blocking was just as poor, and Miami couldn't generate yardage on that side of the field.

Loser: Zane Gonzalez

For the second week in a row, the kicker missed a chip-shot field goal. This time, from inside 40. The FG wouldn't have changed the outcome of the game necessarily, but it would have put Miami in a better position to keep the game close late. He may have nailed a 50-yarder later in the game, but the Dolphins need more consistency from the position. Sunday was the third week that Gonzalez was brought up from the practice squad. Fans wouldn't care if he were released.