Jacob Rodriguez's DROY case proves Dolphins found a hidden gem in the 2026 draft

The first half of the Miami Dolphins' season has not met expectations. With a 1-6 record, the team has no chance of competing this year, but Miami must rely on its new rookies that have been the best part of the season so far.

Fans should be proud of Jeff Hafley draft decisions, as the rookies have a bright future ahead for the franchise.

On the defensive side, where the team has struggled most, Jacob Rodriguez has emerged as a key player and is becoming a crucial piece. What's even more surprising, and the reason he's considered one of the best picks of this year's draft, is that Miami selected him in the second round.

Given his performances so far, he's the kind of player who would easily be a first-round pick if the draft were held today. Earlier this season, we discussed at PhinPhanatic the possibility of Rodriguez emerging as a leading candidate for Defensive Rookie of the Year.

However, that conversation took place back in Week 4, so we needed to give him time to either establish himself as a legitimate contender or see his performance decline.

Why Jacob Rodriguez could become a cornerstone of the Miami Dolphins' defense

For several weeks, multiple sports outlets have ranked Jacob Rodriguez as the league's biggest defensive surprise and a serious contender for the DROY, alongside New York Giants linebacker Arvell Reese and New York Jets edge rusher David Bailey.

Reese, currently viewed as the frontrunner, stands out for his versatility at linebacker and his immediate impact on the Giants' defense. Meanwhile, Bailey has distinguished himself with his relentless pass-rushing ability.

For Rodriguez to win the award, he must continue performing at a high level throughout the rest of the season. This year, the Texas Tech prospect has established himself as a defensive leader through his play on the field.

With 69 tackles, one interception, and one forced fumble to his name, Rodriguez has made an immediate impact. Earning a starting role from day one as a second-round pick only further highlights how Miami unearthed a true defensive gem in the draft.

However, his coverage skills remain an area for growth. At times, he shows sharp instincts, but too often, he finds himself out of position due to lapses in reading the play.

That said, even if Rodriguez doesn't win the award, he remains a hidden gem uncovered by the coaching staff. He has already proven he can become a cornerstone of the Dolphins' rebuilding efforts.