Jeff Hafley's trade deadline comments are good news for Dolphins fans (for now)

The NFL trade deadline is days away. Close of business Tuesday, November 10th, will shut down trades until next March, when the league's new year fires up with the start of free agency. For the last two months, the Dolphins have been one of those teams often presumed to be sellers.

From Zach Sieler to Aaron Brewer, few players haven't been mentioned. At least not those with value. Now it's a waiting game. They have to get through Week 9 before they start getting serious about declining offers.

On Friday, Jeff Hafley met with the media and was asked about players on the block, and while he didn't say the Dolphins won't be trading, he said there have been no discussions with players at this time. An indication that if something does happen, it will be next week and potentially unexpected.

Miami Dolphins already shut the door on two valuable and tradeable assets

It has only been a couple of weeks since reports made their way around the league's media coverage that the Dolphins were approached about trading Brewer and Sieler. The Dolphins reportedly shot those trade ideas down.

Sieler has repeatedly said that he loves being with the Dolphins and doesn't want to be traded. "I want to see this thing grow and develop," he previously stated when asked about being moved.

Austin Jackson is another player whose name has been mentioned as well. So far, nothing. Jackson told the media that the team has said nothing to him, nor did he expect them to. On Friday, Hafley told the media that he has not spoken with any of his veterans about potential trades and also dismissed the idea that he has been approached by any player asking if they should be concerned.

Hafley has said that this time of year does bring some anxiety to the situation, but acknowledged that it is part of the game that can't be controlled. Outside speculation runs rampant this time of year, as media talking heads believe every player on a bad team is movable, regardless of their bad contracts.

The Dolphins made a lot of moves this offseason, but the youth movement has left them with only a handful of tradeable players. With Brewer, Sieler, and Jordyn Brooks off the board, guys like JuJu Brents and Jackson are at the top of the pecking order. The Dolphins don't want to get rid of Brents.