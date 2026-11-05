Dolphins' Jeff Hafley welcomes his biggest challenge of 2026 in Week 9

The Miami Dolphins are going to face their toughest challenge of the 2026 season, and it will land on the shoulders of Jeff Hafley to take it head-on.

Miami will face the Detroit Lions, who are the number-one offense in the league, entering Week 9. On Wednesday, Hafley talked about how impressed he is with what the Lions have done, but he also said that this week is a great challenge for the young guys.

"I view this as a challenge that we look forward to," said Hafley.

Miami Dolphins HC Jeff Hafley is has a nearly impossible task ahead in Week 9

Hafley's defense continues to improve, but Week 9 may bring a serious setback given the Dolphins' offensive talent.

Jared Goff - QB

Jhamyr Gibbs - RB

Amon-Ra St. Brown - WR

Jameson Williams - WR

Sam LaPorta - TE

Each of those players is among the NFL's elite and will challenge the Dolphins. The Dolphins have struggled to cover tight ends; they've shut down solid receivers, but Williams and St. Brown are on a different level.

Hafley believes that the only route is to be creative with the scheme and the game plan. Dolphins fans will be very interested to see what that game plan will be. Doubling St. Brown will only create coverage issues with Williams. Double them both, and LaPorta is covered by a linebacker.

Then, of course, there is Gibbs, who is the NFL's second-leading rusher. Gibbs is exceptional as an RB, but he can also catch the ball well. Taking out the four big playmakers means taking out Goff, and that, too, is a problem.

The Dolphins don't have a great pass rush, and the Lions' offensive line is one of the best. Anchored by Penei Sewell, the Lions' line is an in-your-face, physical bully that dictates the trenches. For the Dolphins, it's not a good match-up considering their youth and inexperience.

Hafley will need to rely on disguised blitzes, but more importantly, he needs to make in-game adjustments, something he hasn't done consistently well this year.

The Lions may be the best team the Dolphins face all season, at least offensively. If they are able to keep them in check, it would be a welcome surprise and further proof that what is being installed in Miami is working, but it could just as easily be one of the longest days for their defense.