An overperforming Dolphins defense is being failed by their coaches at halftime

Ahead of the 2026 campaign, many pundits had the Miami Dolphins going winless as they cobbled together what is basically a college team most Sundays. Yes, Miami's 1–6 record isn't exactly worth a victory lap, but the way their defense is performing is.

At the conclusion of Week 8, the Dolphins are allowing 334.1 yards per game. That's 17th in the league, ahead of playoff contenders like the Buffalo Bills, Denver Broncos, and Cincinnati Bengals. In points per game, Miami is worse, at 24th. Even that ranking, though, is tied with the Bills and ahead of some pretty expensive defenses.

All of this is to say: Hafley's defense is playing better than the sum of its parts. When you look at the Dolphins' quarterly splits, however, they paint a pretty damning picture of the coaching staff and its ability to prepare and adjust.

Quarter Avg. Points Allowed Avg. Yards Allowed Yards Allowed per Play 1st 5.9 (28th) 73.9 (19th) 5.94 (28th) 2nd 6.3 (T-14th) 73.6 (6th) 4.95 (T-14th) 3rd 8.9 (32nd) 109 (32nd) 7.13 (31st) 4th 4.9 (4th) 77.7 (8th) 4.77 (10th)

The Miami Dolphins' defense has been atrocious after opposing teams implement halftime adjustments

It's a head-scratcher to see a team struggle mightily out of the gates. One would think that, with the benefit of surprise, Miami's defense would gain some kind of advantage early on. The opposing offense shouldn't have a read on precisely what the defensive game plan is, leading to some early wins. Theoretically.

The third quarter, however? That's been an abject disaster. Coming out of the halftime break, the Dolphins' defense has been downright awful. They rank last or second-to-last in each metric, routinely being shredded after the opposing team has had a brief recess to make some adjustments.

Jeff Hafley is a young coach in his first year on the job at the professional level. He deserves some grace as he learns the ropes and builds the defense in his image. That doesn't mean we can't identify troubling patterns and follow them to see if they persist throughout the season.

The defense is ultimately his baby. That's his forte. If Miami is struggling specifically in the first and third quarters, it seems to indicate the defense is ill-prepared coming out of the gates and after halftime. A cynic might even say, once the players themselves have settled in by the second and fourth quarters, things finally start to tighten up.

After halftime, when a coaching staff is ostensibly making adjustments — and, as silly as it sounds, adjustments to the other team's expected adjustments — the Dolphins have been shredded.

Is the team's youth leading Hafley and Co. to keep things relatively simple? Is the coaching staff mistaking a solid first half for a guarantee that the other team will continue to struggle with the game plan? Does Hafley just not like odd-numbered quarters? Whatever the case, something must change.

As far as their fourth-quarter success goes, it's hard to ignore that Miami has been trailing in every game when the final period begins, save for their lone win against the New York Jets. This puts the opponent in clock-draining mode rather than actively trying to score points.

Listen, the Dolphins have drawn a tough early slate this season. They've played against three of the league's best quarterbacks: Patrick Mahomes, Brock Purdy, and Joe Burrow. The decent ones on the schedule, Kirk Cousins and Drake Maye, have failed to eclipse 200 passing yards.

Jeff Hafley deserves credit for putting a respectable product out there, despite working with a roster valued at roughly $104 million — a fraction of what most teams have available under the $300-plus million salary cap.

Preparation is nonetheless a tangible sign of good coaching. An unprepared team gets boat-raced out of the gates. They also get whooped when the other team has figured out their game plan. The Dolphins have been victims of both this season, but it's not too late for Hafley to fix it.