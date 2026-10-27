One play by Dolphins WR Malik Washington embodies exactly what Jeff Hafley wants

Head coach Jeff Hafley and general manager Jon-Eric Sullivan joined the Miami Dolphins intent on changing, well, everything. They slashed payroll, cleansed the roster of longtime players, and started building the roster from scratch in their image. To survive that purge was a message in and of itself, as the new brain trust wouldn't keep anyone they didn't think was made of the right stuff.

A select few veterans — Jordyn Brooks, Aaron Brewer, and De'Von Achane — survived and even saw their contracts extended. Then there were the youngsters drafted by the previous regime, who now had to prove themselves to a new leadership group with no emotional or financial investment in them.

Many of them didn't make the team. Among those who did, wide receiver Malik Washington has been particularly impactful in just about every way. While his rookie counterparts at receiver are getting plenty of attention, justifiably so, Washington has flown under the radar despite breaking out himself.

Malik Washington is proving himself to be a core building block for the Miami Dolphins in 2026 and beyond

Starting with the plain ol' eye test, Washington has been fantastic this season. He seems to possess that Achane-esque ability to emerge from a rainstorm bone-dry. In other words, he's untouchable on the field. It's a rare sight for the first defender to bring Washington down, an unthinkable development for a guy who is often the smallest player on the field.

Then there's the selflessness that Jeff Hafley has preached about since he started his new post. On rookie wideout Caleb Douglas' jaw-dropping 63-yard touchdown reception on Sunday, it's easy to focus on Douglas juking out former Dolphin Minkah Fitzpatrick and long-striding his way to the end zone. Breathe it in!

Upon a second look, though, note Malik Washington, running stride-for-stride alongside him and blocking a would-be Jets tackler some 50 yards downfield. That's precisely what coaches are talking about when they say they want their players to play for their teammates.

Washington didn't get any yards for that play. The touchdown will be attributed to Douglas and quarterback Malik Willis. Nonetheless, the job Washington did on that play is what building a winning culture looks like.

Now, that's all nice, but how is he producing? I'm glad you asked.

Through six games, Malik Washington leads the Dolphins in receptions (26) and yards (289). Despite Miami's 30th-ranked passing attack, he ranks 42nd in yards per game with 48.2. He's averaging 11.1 yards per reception, but his 5.5 yards after catch per reception (YAC) ranks 13th in the league among qualified wide receivers.

He's excelling without the volume of some of the league's most productive wide receivers. Perhaps most exciting: Washington is Pro Football Focus's No. 40 qualified wide receiver this season in overall grade, and 36th in receiving grade. His 70.1 offensive grade ranks ahead of the Commanders' Terry McLaurin, the Lions' Jameson Williams, and former Dolphin Jaylen Waddle.

Not bad for a former sixth-round pick, eh?

The 2026 NFL season, for the Dolphins anyway, is about identifying pieces for the future. Malik Washington is undoubtedly one of them. Whether it be as a complementary receiver, special teams standout, a starter in the slot, or some other role, Washington has emerged this season and should be a part of Miami's long-term future.