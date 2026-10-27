Dolphins Week 7 victory sends Jets fans into a downward spiral...again

Tell me if you have seen this movie before. The Miami Dolphins beat the New York Jets on Sunday to cap off their Week 7. It was the first victory of the year for this team and the first of Jeff Hafley's head-coaching career.

Now let's rewind the film to 2019. Brian Flores was coaching for the first time as an NFL head coach; his team was eight games into their rebuild season and had yet to win a game. Then came the Jets, and by the time that game was over, Flores had his first NFL victory.

Needless to say, the Jets faithful are losing it, and Aaron Glenn's job is once again on the line. It seems there is one thing the Dolphins can always count on: the Jets will always find a way to be the Jets. On Sunday, it was, once again, the Dolphins celebrating in the locker room.

Miami Dolphins fans are enjoying the free fall Jets fans are enduring after Week 7 loss

The Jets were supposed to be a better team this year. On paper, they have the guys to make a chase for the division, or at the very least, a Wild Card playoff spot. That hasn't happened. The Jets beat the Titans in Week 1, but then lost three consecutive games before beating the Browns in Week 5.

Miami was supposed to be a cakewalk. The game that got the Jets to within one game of .500. That didn't happen, as the Dolphins played their best game of the season, shocking the Jets crowd at MetLife Stadium.

Now, Jets fans are losing it and Dolphins fans are sitting back taking it all in.

Breaking Down Jets EMBARRASSING Loss to Dolphins ... This is BAD ! https://t.co/KcjP2yRgZR — 𝙅𝙀𝙏𝙎 𝙈𝙀𝘿𝙄𝘼🛫 (@NYJets_Media) October 26, 2026

Miami won't face the Jets again for five more weeks, but there is a sense that the Dolphins will be able to handle their division rival. It would be an incredible embarrassment for the Jets to lose to the Dolphins twice in one season during a monumental rebuild.

Some suggested that the Jets took the Dolphins lightly, but their fans are not buying into that, just that they are a bad football team that phoned it in.

On Sunday morning, the New York Post published "Memo to Jets and Aaron Glenn - you absolutely cannot lose this game." They did.

The best of the day? One Jets fan was well prepared for the potential loss before they even got to the game. Caught on camera was a Jets fan who clearly had his "brown bag" ready to go before the game even started.