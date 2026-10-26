Dolphins Week 7 winners come together to get their first victory of 2026

The Miami Dolphins will not become the first team in NFL history to lose 17 games, a match for their still-unbeaten 17-0 season in 1972. The Dolphins needed a third of the season to pull it off, but a total team effort led to the 28-25 victory over the Jets in Week 7.

The Dolphins never trailed at any point, and after the first two teams swapped touchdowns in the first quarter, the Dolphins took a lead they wouldn't relinquish. We could pull out the microscope and examine those players who didn't exactly pull their weight, but overall, Sunday's win happened because the team kept its focus.

The second half was far from the performance they put in during the first 30 minutes, but when it mattered the most, these Dolphins came through in a huge way.

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The Dolphins' victory wouldn't have happened if every player didn't do their job well at least a couple of times. For that reason, we are not naming losers for this week. A team effort deserves to be highlighted as the best of Week 7.

Malik Willis

Let's just jump right in. Willis played his best game of the season against the Jets. He wasn't always perfect, especially in the second half, but in the first half, Willis was nearly unstoppable.

For the first time this year, the QB was able to see more of the field and hit the players who were open. He used his legs to move the chains when they needed them the most. In the air, he showed the accuracy and consistency that Dolphins fans have been hearing about but haven't seen.

Every time the Dolphins needed a play, Willis made it.

Caleb Douglas

Welcome back, Douglas! Miami's third-round receiver missed the last three weeks, but he proved in his return that what Dolphins fans saw in his first game wasn't a fluke. Douglas wasn't targeted much on Sunday, but his 63-yard touchdown reception gave the Dolphins a late-game cushion.

Douglas was still working himself back from the ankle injury that sidelined him, but he made the most of his three targets, taking his two receptions into the end zone for scores.

Ollie Gordon II

Gordon rushed for 103 yards on 25 carries. A nice 4.1-yard-per-carry average. Gordon is making Dolphins fans forget about the loss of De'Von Achane while also imagining what the one-two punch will look like when Achane returns next season.

Michael Taaffe

The safety got his second interception of the year, and it was an important one that stopped a Jets drive that got deep into Dolphins territory. Taaffe was all over the field on Sunday, making three tackles and the INT. He continues to grow with each passing week.

Aaron Brewer

We don't typically get a good look at the linemen. Not enough to see if they belong on this list, but it was hard to miss Brewer knocking defensive linemen around all day. Brewer was the catalyst on the inside, opening lanes for Ollie Gordon and keeping Willis upright.

The entire offensive line played a good game, but Brewer is the representative for the effort here.