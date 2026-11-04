Chop Robinson's best value to the Dolphins may lie in a trade

The Miami Dolphins don't have a lot of players who carry real value in a trade. There are a handful, at best. Over the next several days, Jon-Eric Sullivan will need to decide who, if anyone, he will make a trade with.

Throughout the past month, names like Zach Sieler and Austin Jackson have been at the top of trade speculation, but the one player Miami may want to move is Chop Robinson.

Robinson has been one of the NFL's most efficient pass rushers as the league enters Week 9. His value may not be higher than it is right now. There are plenty of reasons to keep him, but there are also reasons they shouldn't.

Miami Dolphins GM Jon-Eric Sullivan can't hang up the phone if called about Chop Robinson

Robinson is in his third NFL season, which should be attractive to other teams. A first-round selection, Robinson offers the safety of having a 5th-year option tied to his contract. He plays a position of wide NFL need as well. Young, cheap, needed, he checks all the boxes.

Those are all valid reasons for the Dolphins to hold on to Robinson. As this regime rebuilds the roster, keeping players like Robinson makes sense, especially given the rebuilding the team is doing.

That being said, there is always a "but." Robinson's concussions are a concern, or at least they should be. At some point, if they continue, he may opt to retire rather than sustain more injuries.

Right now, Robinson's value is as high as it can be. While on the surface it appears that he has turned a corner, the truth is that he could just as easily slip back into mediocrity. The Dolphins have essentially two years to decide on a longer-term future, but given his contract status, his youth, and the needs of other teams around the NFL, Robinson's value may be something the Dolphins can parlay into a valuable draft pick.

The edge rusher isn't going to get the Dolphins a first- or second-round draft pick. At best, they might get a third-round pick in the compensatory portion of that round.

This is one of those double-edged sword-type situations. Trade him, and you may regret it, but you could just as easily do the same by keeping him.

If I were in Sullivan's shoes, I would take calls. If it's a good offer, I would consider taking it, knowing I have to replace him. But if the offer doesn't outweigh the risk of keeping him, I would turn the offer down.